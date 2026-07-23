Durbin Statement On Trump Election Denialism Speech

CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after President Trump’s speech tonight peddling lies about the 2020 election and attempting to sow doubt in the 2026 and 2028 elections:

“President Trump and his Republican Party are flailing. They know their MAGA agenda is making life more expensive, communities less safe, and government more corrupt.

“Tonight’s ‘speech’ from the President is a dangerous attempt to resurrect disproven lies to undermine future elections before a single vote is cast. Our democracy is not guaranteed. It is paramount that Republicans and Democrats join together in support of free and fair elections and condemn any attempts by this President to undermine our democracy before it’s too late.”

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