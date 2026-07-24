ICYMI: Calls for Blanche’s Attorney General Confirmation Continue to Roll In

WASHINGTON – In case you missed it, Department of Justice (DOJ) veterans, legal scholars and editorial boards are urging the Senate to confirm Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche as U.S. Attorney General. Blanche sat for more than five hours of Senate testimony last week and met personally with victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

The praise for his nomination comes in addition to the over 670,000 sworn law enforcement officers, 300 angel families and 100 bipartisan U.S. Attorneys and DOJ officials, spanning eight administrations, who’ve called on the Senate to confirm Blanche without delay.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Former Attorney General William Barr | Wall Street Journal | “Confirm Todd Blanche at Justice”

“As someone who has served as attorney general twice and cares deeply about the Justice Department, I believe Mr. Blanche should be confirmed… His performance has made possible the administration’s impressive progress on multiple fronts: re-establishing control over immigration, attacking cartels and transnational gangs, cracking down on massive fraud in government programs, eliminating discriminatory DEI programs, promoting American economic growth and energy dominance, eliminating unreasonable regulations and more… The nation needs a serious, effective and competent attorney general. America’s interests are best served by confirming Mr. Blanche.”

Former Attorney General John Ashcroft | Letter of Support

“To safeguard [liberty], America needs an Attorney General exclusively devoted to the rule of law and who will honor his oath to the Constitution. Todd Blanche is the right person for that responsibility. His record and credentials undergird my wholehearted support for his nomination to serve as the 88th Attorney General of the United States.”

Former Deputy Attorney General Chief of Staff Brian Nieves | Wall Street Journal | “What I Saw While Working for Todd Blanche”

“Mr. Blanche listened, pressed for candor, challenged assumptions and demanded that recommendations be rooted in law and fact… Behind closed doors, Democratic senators told him he was uniquely qualified for the job and praised his judgment and experience. When the vote came, none supported him. The contrast was hard to miss: privately, Mr. Blanche’s qualifications were acknowledged. But publicly, politics intervened… Mr. Blanche has the judgment, experience and character to serve as attorney general. The Senate should put politics aside, recognize what many already know and confirm him.”

Legal Scholar Jonathan Turley | Fox News | “Jonathan Turley praises Trump's AG nominee Todd Blanche's 'impressive' resume”

“Todd Blanche is actually the most complete package of a nominee that I’ve seen since Bill Barr. The fact is that he is an accomplished lawyer with both civil and criminal cases on his resume that are quite remarkable. He worked at the most prestigious U.S. Attorney’s office. Everyone agrees he’s an extremely talented lawyer… his resume is very impressive, and I would say he’s one of the strongest in the history of that department.”

New York Post Editorial Board | “Confirming Todd Blanche as US attorney general should be a no-brainer for Republicans AND Dems”

“On top of a distinguished private-sector record, Blanche has logged 15 years of sterling service in the Justice Department, including a flawless performance as assistant US attorney in New York: He’s the sort of serious career lawyer everyone should want in charge at Justice… As deputy AG since early 2025, and acting AG these last four months, Blanche has been a key figure in Team Trump’s campaigns against fraud, violent crime, transnational drug groups and illegal immigrants… the Justice Department, and the American people, deserve to have the steadiest possible hand at the top of US law enforcement — and Todd Blanche fits that job description to a T.”

Washington Reporter Editorial Board | “Todd Blanche can make America safer and more prosperous as Attorney General. Senate Republicans should confirm him.”

“Since joining the Department of Justice, Blanche has helped lead an aggressive effort to crack down on fraud… At the same time, violent crime has continued to decline as the Department of Justice has prioritized aggressive law enforcement. Every American benefits when criminals are taken off the streets. That record of success is one of the strongest arguments for confirming Blanche as attorney general.”

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