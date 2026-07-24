Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Circuit Judge, District Judge and U.S. Attorney

WASHINGTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee today advanced the following nominations:

Daniel Desmond Domenico, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Tenth Circuit, by a vote of 12-10.

Matthew R. Byrne, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of Ohio, by a vote of 12-10.

Christopher Nassar, to be United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, by a vote of 17-5.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, by voice vote, also approved Sen. Darline Graham’s (R-S.C.) membership on the following subcommittees:

Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration

Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism

Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action and Federal Rights

Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law

Pursuant to Judiciary Rule I.3, Todd Blanche's nomination for U.S. Attorney General was held over and will be voted on next week, July 30, 2026.

Watch the executive business meeting HERE. Read Chairman Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) opening statement HERE.

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