Readout: July 22 Business Meeting

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today held a business meeting to pass several of the Administration's nominations. See more information below. Nominees Mr. Douglas Mastriano to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Slovak Republic Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (12-10)

to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Slovak Republic Mr. Juan Segura to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Western Hemisphere Affairs) and a Member of the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Foundation for a term expiring September 20, 2032 Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (14-8)

to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Western Hemisphere Affairs) and a Member of the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Foundation for a term expiring September 20, 2032 Mr. Juan Segura to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Foundation for a term expiring September 20, 2026 Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (12-10)

to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Foundation for a term expiring September 20, 2026 Mr. Juan Segura to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Foundation for a term expiring September 20, 2032 Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (12-10)

to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Foundation for a term expiring September 20, 2032 Ms. Barbera Thornhill to be Director of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking, with the rank of Ambassador at Large Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (12-9)

to be Director of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking, with the rank of Ambassador at Large Mr. Joseph Burkhalter to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Moldova Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (12-9)

to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Moldova The Honorable John Hurley to be Representative of the United States of America to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, with the rank of Ambassador Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (12-9)

to be Representative of the United States of America to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, with the rank of Ambassador Mr. Daniel Perez to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Federative Republic of Brazil Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (13-8)

to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Federative Republic of Brazil The Honorable Rudolph Bauer to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Belize Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (12-9)

to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Belize Mr. Brendan Hanrahan to be an Assistant Secretary of State (European and Eurasian Affairs) Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (13-8)

to be an Assistant Secretary of State (European and Eurasian Affairs) Ms. Katherine Bowles to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Legislative Affairs) Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (18-3)

to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Legislative Affairs) The Honorable Donald Blome to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Near Eastern Affairs) Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (22-0)

to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Near Eastern Affairs) Mr. Christopher Anderson to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Cambodia Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (18-3)

to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Cambodia Mr. Laurence Socha to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of The Gambia Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (22-0)

to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of The Gambia Mr. Stanley Brown to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (22-0)

to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Foreign Service List Aziz Ahmed Ahang , et. al., dated July 14, 2026 Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (21-0)

, et. al., dated July 14, 2026 Megan Marie Alvarez , et. al., dated July 14, 2026 Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (21-0)

, et. al., dated July 14, 2026 Ani M. Ahn , et. al., dated July 14, 2026 Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (21-0)

, et. al., dated July 14, 2026 John Armstrong , et. al., dated July 14, 2026 Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (21-0)

, et. al., dated July 14, 2026 Amy Caldwell , et. al., dated March 25, 2026 Agreed to Favorably by Roll Call Vote (21-0)

, et. al., dated March 25, 2026 www.foreign.senate.gov

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