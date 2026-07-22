Ranking Member Shaheen, Senator Scott Statement on Daniel Ortega’s Announcement to End Elections in Nicaragua

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Rick Scott (R-FL) issued the below statement after Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said that the country will no longer hold elections.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the July 19 statement made by Nicaraguan authoritarian leader Daniel Ortega about suspending elections. Ortega’s decision follows a series of egregious and undemocratic moves to consolidate power and silence dissenting views. Free and fair elections are the bedrock of any democracy, and legitimate governments only operate with the consent of their people. In keeping with the United States’ commitment to democracy, we strongly support the Nicaraguan people’s right to choose their leaders and will work together, on a bipartisan basis, to use the legislative tools at our disposal to push back on the Ortega-Murillo regime’s dark, despotic vision for Nicaragua.”

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