How You Can Support Communities Affected by Wildfires

Salem, Ore. — As wildfires continue to impact communities across Oregon, state officials are urging the public to support response and recovery efforts in safe and effective ways. Financial contributions, volunteering through recognized organizations, and staying informed are among the most helpful actions community members can take.

Financial gifts remain the most effective way to assist people affected by wildfires. Monetary donations allow disaster response organizations to purchase exactly what is needed, when and where it is needed. People seeking trusted organizations currently involved in wildfire response can dial 211 or visit 211info.org.

Nonprofit Organizations Collecting Monetary Donations to Support Oregon Disaster Response

Members of the public are encouraged not to self-deploy to wildfire response or evacuation sites. Unaffiliated volunteers can unintentionally disrupt emergency operations. Instead, those wishing to help should volunteer through recognized disaster relief organizations to ensure their time and skills are used effectively and safely.

We are also asking people to donate goods only when specific needs are announced. Unrequested items can create storage challenges, generate waste, and slow down response operations.

Residents should monitor official wildfire websites, local emergency management pages, and public service announcements for updates on what items are needed and where they can be delivered. Those looking to donate material goods can dial 211 or visit 211info.org for a list of organizations currently accepting items.

Other forms of support are also welcome. Fundraisers, community events, or yard sales can help generate financial contributions to recognized disaster relief organizations. Blood donations to the American Red Cross are another meaningful way to support communities in crisis.

Everyone is encouraged to support one another during this stressful time.

Checking in with neighbors and coworkers can provide emotional relief. Creating space for people to express their feelings—especially children and teens who may struggle to do so—can be a powerful form of community care. Signs of distress may include fear, anger, sadness, worry, difficulty concentrating, disrupted sleep or appetite, or increased use of alcohol or other substances. Encouraging rest and connection with familiar activities may help with recovery.

While staying informed is important, officials remind residents that too much news consumption can increase stress. Taking breaks or sharing the responsibility of monitoring updates can help maintain balance.

Resources are available for those experiencing emotional distress:

Disaster Distress Helpline, call 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call, text or chat 988