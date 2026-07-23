Smoke and Wildfires Impacting Road Safety Across Oregon
With wildfire activity increasing across Oregon during the 2026 season, State officials are urging travelers to use extreme caution and remain aware of rapidly changing conditions. Heavy smoke can severely reduce visibility, worsen air quality, and create hazardous and unhealthy driving situations. In several areas, fire activity has already resulted in temporary road closures, reduced speed zones, and detours.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) continue working together to keep Oregonians safe—and they’re asking the public to take steps to prepare before hitting the road.
“If you’re planning a road trip this summer, make sure your car is ready,” said Alaina Calhoun, Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) Manager for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Start your trip with a full tank of gas or a full electric charge, check your tires and air conditioner, and know your route ahead of time. Conditions can change quickly during wildfire season.”
OEM encourages travelers to carry a well-stocked emergency car kit in case of delays or unexpected closures.
A car kit should include:
- Jumper cables
- Flares or a reflective triangle
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Blanket
- Map or printed directions
- Cell phone and car charger
- Backup power supply
- Hand-crank weather radio (modern ones double as backup cell phone power)
- N95 respirator (to help filter smoky air)
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape (for sheltering in place if needed)
- Wet wipes, garbage bags, and toilet paper
- Whistle to signal for help
- Water and non-perishable snacks
- Cash or traveler’s checks
- Portable shovel
The Oregon Health Authority also advises keeping the air inside the vehicle as clean as possible when air quality is poor. Keep windows closed. Turn the air settings to recirculate and run the fan. Avoid smoking or vaping, and scented fresheners inside the vehicle. These can add to pollution inside the car. If it is hot outside, be sure to turn on the vehicle’s air conditioner--and set it to recirculate--to keep the temperature and air quality inside safe.
Wildfire conditions can add to the stresses of driving. If you need someone to talk through how you feel, or you feel anxious or frustrated, help is available by dialing 988. The Agristress helpline is also available for agricultural workers. Remember: never text while driving. Call only when it is safe to do so, such as after pulling over in a safe place or arriving at your destination.
“We all have a role to play in preventing wildfires in Oregon, especially as extended drought conditions create a greater window of opportunity for roadside ignitions,” said ODOT Lead Public Information Officer Kacey Davey. “Smoke affects visibility as well as air quality and can lead to sudden changes in driving conditions. If visibility is poor or air quality is hazardous, consider delaying your trip. Safety should always come first. If you must drive in smoky conditions, keep windows closed and set your car’s air system to recirculate to reduce the amount of smoke entering the vehicle.”
Before You Go:
- Check road conditions at TripCheck.com or by calling 511.
- Follow all local fire restrictions and closures.
- Be aware of smoke conditions that could impact health and visibility.
- When pulling off the road, stay on paved surfaces whenever possible. Avoid the side of the road where dry grass can spark a fire if it comes in contact with your vehicle’s hot components including the exhaust system or catalytic converter.
- Secure chains and make sure they aren’t dragging. That can cause sparks.
- Maintain proper tire pressure as driving on rims will throw off sparks.
- View real-time hazard updates, maps, and fire information through OEM’s Wildfire Dashboard.
- Sign up for emergency alerts at ORAlert.gov and ensure Wireless Emergency Alerts are enabled on your mobile device.
- If you aren’t traveling, still get prepared. Have go-bags ready for everyone in your family, and create defensible space.
- The best preparation is to not start a fire in the first place. Visit Keep Oregon Green’s website to learn more about how you can prevent wildfires.
- Read more about wildfire preparation here.
For more resources and wildfire readiness information, visit https://wildfire.oregon.gov.
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