Smoke and Wildfires Impacting Road Safety Across Oregon

With wildfire activity increasing across Oregon during the 2026 season, State officials are urging travelers to use extreme caution and remain aware of rapidly changing conditions. Heavy smoke can severely reduce visibility, worsen air quality, and create hazardous and unhealthy driving situations. In several areas, fire activity has already resulted in temporary road closures, reduced speed zones, and detours.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) continue working together to keep Oregonians safe—and they’re asking the public to take steps to prepare before hitting the road.

“If you’re planning a road trip this summer, make sure your car is ready,” said Alaina Calhoun, Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) Manager for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Start your trip with a full tank of gas or a full electric charge, check your tires and air conditioner, and know your route ahead of time. Conditions can change quickly during wildfire season.”

OEM encourages travelers to carry a well-stocked emergency car kit in case of delays or unexpected closures.

A car kit should include:

Jumper cables

Flares or a reflective triangle

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Blanket

Map or printed directions

Cell phone and car charger

Backup power supply

Hand-crank weather radio (modern ones double as backup cell phone power)

N95 respirator (to help filter smoky air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (for sheltering in place if needed)

Wet wipes, garbage bags, and toilet paper

Whistle to signal for help

Water and non-perishable snacks

Cash or traveler’s checks

Portable shovel

The Oregon Health Authority also advises keeping the air inside the vehicle as clean as possible when air quality is poor. Keep windows closed. Turn the air settings to recirculate and run the fan. Avoid smoking or vaping, and scented fresheners inside the vehicle. These can add to pollution inside the car. If it is hot outside, be sure to turn on the vehicle’s air conditioner--and set it to recirculate--to keep the temperature and air quality inside safe.

Wildfire conditions can add to the stresses of driving. If you need someone to talk through how you feel, or you feel anxious or frustrated, help is available by dialing 988. The Agristress helpline is also available for agricultural workers. Remember: never text while driving. Call only when it is safe to do so, such as after pulling over in a safe place or arriving at your destination.

“We all have a role to play in preventing wildfires in Oregon, especially as extended drought conditions create a greater window of opportunity for roadside ignitions,” said ODOT Lead Public Information Officer Kacey Davey. “Smoke affects visibility as well as air quality and can lead to sudden changes in driving conditions. If visibility is poor or air quality is hazardous, consider delaying your trip. Safety should always come first. If you must drive in smoky conditions, keep windows closed and set your car’s air system to recirculate to reduce the amount of smoke entering the vehicle.”

Before You Go:

For more resources and wildfire readiness information, visit https://wildfire.oregon.gov.