Fasoo AI Strengthens BFSI Data Protection by Addressing a Key Gap in Print Security

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL , SOUTH KOREA, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Fasoo AI, a leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, today highlighted print security as a critical yet often overlooked component of enterprise data protection for financial institutions, as AI adoption increases the volume of sensitive information moving across both digital and physical workflows.

“Print security is an area financial institutions have identified as receiving less attention than other security investments,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo AI. “Establishing clear audit and control over both digital and physical output and records is essential to closing that gap.”

Unlike digital files, printed documents often fall outside the visibility of conventional security tools. Once sensitive information is printed, organizations often lose the ability to control distribution, restrict unauthorized use, or maintain complete audit records. This creates operational and compliance challenges as financial institutions work to meet increasingly stringent privacy, security, and regulatory requirements while managing insider risks.

Modern print security requires more than simply blocking print jobs. Organizations need policy-driven controls that adapt to business workflows and the sensitivity of the information being printed. Depending on the document, institutions may need to prevent printing entirely, require managerial approval, automatically mask personally identifiable information (PII), apply dynamic watermarks to establish accountability, or maintain detailed audit logs that support forensic investigations and regulatory reporting.

Fasoo AI addresses these challenges with Fasoo Smart Print (FSP), enabling financial institutions to apply intelligent print security policies across enterprise environments without disrupting day-to-day operations. The solution allows organizations to selectively block printing, require approval for sensitive documents, redact confidential information, dynamically apply visible or invisible watermarks on printed pages, and capture comprehensive print activity logs that establish a clear chain of custody for every document.

As AI adoption continues to reshape financial services, securing information throughout its entire lifecycle, including when it leaves the screen and reaches paper, becomes an increasingly important component of enterprise data governance. Fasoo AI closes this long-standing security gap, helping organizations be better positioned to build resilient, compliant, and AI-ready operations while strengthening customer trust in an increasingly data-driven financial landscape.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/insight/print-security-for-bfsi/.

About Fasoo AI:

Fasoo AI delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/.



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