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Fairfield County Community Event-Part II

In cooperation with Fairfield County School District, Scout Motors and various state agencies, the Fairfield County Delegation is hosting a Fairfield Community Event on Monday, August 3rd, 2026 from 5:30 pm- 7 pm. Public is encouraged to attend.

Location: Fairfield Middle School

                728 US Hwy 321 Bypass S

                Winnsboro, SC 29180

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Fairfield County Community Event-Part II

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