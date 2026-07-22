Fairfield County Community Event-Part II

In cooperation with Fairfield County School District, Scout Motors and various state agencies, the Fairfield County Delegation is hosting a Fairfield Community Event on Monday, August 3rd, 2026 from 5:30 pm- 7 pm. Public is encouraged to attend. Location: Fairfield Middle School 728 US Hwy 321 Bypass S Winnsboro, SC 29180

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