The Generosity Roundtable Opens Its Host Network to Nonprofits Nationwide

A game that takes generosity seriously

The sector's first educational gaming system launches to the public during Launch Week, July 28 through August 1, 2026

It's exciting to be the first, and I hope this ends up at every table where generosity is part of the conversation.” — Eric Guzman, Director of Development, Together for Youth

NISKAYUNA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Generosity Roundtable opens its Host Network to the public today, giving nonprofit leaders a shared way to work through the decisions they usually face alone. The card-based educational gaming system lets a Host gather a small group and move through a real scenario in about half an hour, surfacing the instincts and assumptions behind a decision before it has to be made for real. Every box comes with a seat in a national network of Hosts, so the same structured conversation now runs at tables in communities across the country, and a sector that has rarely built this kind of learning infrastructure for its own people starts to share a language for how it thinks about generosity.The Roundtable was designed by Tim Sarrantonio of The Generosity Spectrum and is built on ten Generosity Archetypes drawn from philanthropic psychology. It has already been played in public at the AFP International Conference, the GivingTuesday Community Leaders Gathering, and the Association of Leadership Programs National Conference, and it joins the program at The Bridge to Integrated Marketing & Fundraising Conference in National Harbor, Maryland this week. Sessions have also been accepted at the Independent Sector National Summit, NYCON's Camp Finance, and FluxxCon. Sarrantonio designed the system across a career that includes chairing the Fundraising Effectiveness Project and serving on the Aspen Institute's Alliance for Social Trust workgroup, where the focus is rebuilding trust in the sector from the ground up. Live sessions have already drawn hundreds of nonprofit professionals into play, with 25 communities now running an active table. The game has been enthusiastically embraced, drawing extremely high satisfaction marks since play testing began in December 2025."It's exciting to be the first, and I hope this ends up at every table where generosity is part of the conversation," said Eric Guzman of Together for Youth, the first member of the Host Network. "The game brought real focus to the issues my team was stuck on, and it did it without feeling like one more course we sat through."The Generosity Spectrum is an educational gaming studio, and the Roundtable is its first title, made for nonprofit leaders, boards, and the communities they serve. The founding run is the Pilot Edition, capped at 500 boxes at $500 each. One box covers the full system, the Host role, membership in the network, and a growing library of sessions and tools that Hosts keep for as long as the game exists."I have spent my career learning how to scale things without losing sight of what the everyday person actually experiences, and my research and my own work keep pointing to the same gap. Too many decisions about this sector get made by people who do not practice in it," said Sarrantonio. "We need more real practitioners at the table and in control of these conversations, and that is what the network is built to be. In a moment shaped by outside investment and by the pull to hand judgment to artificial intelligence, the Roundtable is a way to slow down and use those tools for sensemaking while the people doing the work keep the call."The reach beyond professional circles is already being tested. A grant from GivingTuesday supported a TogetherTuesday session where community members played alongside nonprofit staff, a reminder that the game is rooted in generosity as a human trait rather than a professional role."Generosity is a human trait long before it is a job title, and this meets people right there," said Kelsey Kramer, Director of Partnerships, GivingTuesday. "Tim has been a trusted voice in this movement for years, and the network reflects that same practitioner-first instinct. GivingTuesday is thrilled to support it in multiple ways as it grows."The launch is backed by more than two dozen partners across the sector, including Bloomerang, GivingTuesday, ClickBid, BetterUnite, GoodUnited, DonorPerfect, Tiltify, Fluxx, Giving Compass, and MemoryFox, alongside consultancies and sector media including Amplifi Strategic Communications, C&A Social Impact Consulting, The Nonprofit Show, and Nonprofit 411. Small businesses close to the founder are backing it too. Hoosick Family Chiropractic and Pai's Academy Tae Kwon Do in Schenectady, New York are among them, and Pai's is donating a set of branded pine boards for the first 150 people to join, the same boards Sarrantonio uses to close in-person sessions, where breaking one marks the breakthrough a table worked toward. More than twenty Guardians of the Game, advisers spanning fundraising, technology, communications, and community building, are shaping the network as it grows.Advisers including Cherian Koshy, author of Neuro-Giving: The Science of Donor-Decision Making; Shannon McCracken of The Nonprofit Alliance; and author and philanthropist Lisa Greer are shaping parts of the network as the studio works toward a broader 2027 release with licensed editions, new formats, and expansions built alongside partners. It builds toward November, when the Roundtable will debut a nationwide game as part of the Nonprofit Social Media Summit , with support from Bloomerang putting Hosts at local tables in cities across the country on a single day.Launch Week runs July 28 through August 1, with Pilot Edition reservations available at www.generosityspectrum.org . Inventory for this window is pending, and two further purchase opportunities will follow before the end of the year. The corporate gifting program, which lets a company fund a box and a network seat for a nonprofit partner through The Connect Center, is open year round. The public Launch Day Webinar, live from National Harbor, is open to all via www.generosityspectrum.org

The Generosity Roundtable Tutorial

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