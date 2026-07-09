Nonprofit Social Media Summit Opens Registration, Adds National Game Night

November 17 - 18, 2026

Presented by Bloomerang and supported by GoodUnited, the Summit's second day now features in-person Generosity Roundtable sessions in cities nationwide.

As a solo leader, I rarely get a room where people help me think through the hard calls instead of just handing me more to do. That is why I am looking forward to the Nonprofit Social Media Summit.” — Meghan Walsh, Founder, Roots Ethiopia

NISKAYUNA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for the Nonprofit Social Media Summit , the two-day virtual conference produced by nonprofit marketing expert Julia Campbell, taking place November 17 and 18, 2026. This year's Summit adds a new feature to its second day. Generosity Roundtable Hosts will run in-person sessions in cities nationwide, giving attendees a local table to sit at instead of just another stream to watch.The addition comes out of Road to the Summit, a campaign Campbell built with Tim Sarrantonio of The Generosity Spectrum ahead of this year's event. Sarrantonio designed the Generosity Roundtable, an educational gaming system built on ten Generosity Archetypes. The system builds on a career that includes chairing the Fundraising Effectiveness Project and serving on the Aspen Institute's Alliance for Social Trust workgroup, where the focus is rebuilding trust in the sector from the ground up rather than top down. Virtual sessions of the game have already drawn hundreds of nonprofit professionals into live play in the weeks leading up to today's registration opening, and early players have rated their sessions a 10 out of 10 on likelihood to recommend."Every year I tell nonprofit marketers to build community, not just an audience. This year I wanted the Summit itself to prove it," said Campbell, the visionary behind the Nonprofit Social Media Summit. "Handing Day Two's local meetups to Generosity Roundtable Hosts is a structural change in how the whole event works. People leave with names, not just notes, because the event is built around a table instead of a stage."Registration includes access to two days of live sessions covering social-first strategy, storytelling, and community building, plus the new in-person meetup track on November 18. A Premium Pass adds session recordings and a planning session with Campbell for building next year's content calendar." Most conferences hand you someone else's case study and hope it fits your organization," said Sarrantonio. "Putting the Generosity Roundtable inside the Summit's own programming means the format reaches across communities we could never bridge on our own. That is the real power of social media, not follower counts but connection that carries change back into the real world, where thousands of nonprofit professionals get a room full of peers instead of a login link."Road to the Summit is presented by Bloomerang, the exclusive Giving Platform partner for the Generosity Roundtable, with GoodUnited joining as a supporting partner.Meghan Walsh, Founder of Roots Ethiopia, was a featured player alongside Summit speaker Meena Das in the July virtual session, with a second planned for September ahead of the Summit. "As a solo leader, I rarely get a room where people help me think through the hard calls instead of just handing me more to do. That is exactly what this experience gave me, and it is why I am looking forward to the Nonprofit Social Media Summit. This is where those conversations get to happen for all of us," said Walsh, an enthusiastic Bloomerang user.Registration for the Nonprofit Social Media Summit is free and open now at www.nonprofitsocialmediasummit.com . Nonprofit professionals interested in hosting a local meetup or joining a virtual Generosity Roundtable session ahead of the Summit can find details at launch.generosityspectrum.org About Julia CampbellNamed as a top thought leader and one to follow by Forbes and LinkedIn for Nonprofits, Julia Campbell is a nonprofit digital consultant, speaker, and author on a mission to make the digital world a better place. Host of the acclaimed Nonprofit Nation podcast, she’s written two books for nonprofits on social media and storytelling, and her online courses, webinars, and talks have helped hundreds of nonprofits make the shift to digital thinking. You can learn more about Julia at www.jcsocialmarketing.com/blog About The Generosity Spectrum LLCThe Generosity Spectrum LLC designs educational gaming systems that translate philanthropic psychology into practical tools for nonprofit teams. Its flagship product, the Generosity Roundtable, is built around ten Generosity Archetypes and launches to the general public on July 28. Founder Tim Sarrantonio is Chair Emeritus of the Fundraising Effectiveness Project, a member of the Aspen Institute's Alliance for Social Trust workgroup, and leads GivingTuesday Capital Region.

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