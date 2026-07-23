Construction Litigation: Why One Expert Is Often Not Enough

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ForensisGroup highlights why today's construction disputes increasingly require multiple engineering and technical disciplines

The visible problem is rarely the whole story. Construction systems are interconnected and understanding why something failed requires looking beyond the obvious” — Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction disputes are often far more complex than they first appear, frequently requiring expertise from multiple engineering and technical disciplines before responsibility can be determined. ForensisGroup , known as The Expert of Experts, a provider of expert witness services supporting attorneys, law firms, insurers, corporations and other organizations, is encouraging attorneys to involve qualified experts early in the litigation process, when technical analysis can help identify issues, clarify causation and strengthen case preparation.What may begin as a claim involving a cracked foundation, water intrusion, structural movement, code compliance or material failure often expands into a much broader technical investigation. Determining the underlying cause may require expertise from structural, civil, geotechnical, mechanical, electrical or materials engineers, as well as architects, construction managers, building code specialists, cost estimators and other technical professionals. Each discipline contributes a different perspective, making assumptions early in a case both risky and potentially costly.Unlike many legal matters, construction conflicts frequently develop over time. Moisture intrusion, soil movement, corrosion, foundation settlement, building envelope failures, and structural deficiencies may not become apparent until months or even years after construction is completed. By the time litigation begins, determining what happened often requires reconstructing events long after the original work was performed."The visible problem is rarely the whole story," said Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk, Founder and CEO of ForensisGroup. "Construction systems are interconnected and understanding why something failed requires looking beyond the obvious. Every discipline contributes a different perspective and together those perspectives help uncover Nothing But the Truth."Construction litigation has been central to ForensisGroup's work since the firm's founding in 1991. Mercy Steenwyk established the company after recognizing that attorneys handling construction disputes often needed highly specialized technical expertise to understand not only what failed, but why. As construction projects have become increasingly sophisticated, the number of disciplines involved in a single matter has continued to grow, making early technical analysis more valuable than ever.Because of that complexity, ForensisGroup encourages attorneys to engage experts during the earliest stages of case evaluation rather than waiting until discovery, mediation or trial preparation. Early expert involvement can help identify additional technical questions, determine whether multiple specialties are needed, evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of a case and focus subsequent investigation before litigation costs increase."We regularly receive calls from attorneys who need an expert immediately because litigation deadlines are approaching," said Emily Lou Steenwyk, Managing Director of ForensisGroup. "We can certainly respond quickly, but the greatest value often comes when experts are involved early enough to help counsel understand the technical facts, identify gaps in the evidence and better prepare the case from the outset."Recent events have underscored the importance of multidisciplinary expertise in construction matters. Structural concerns at a major development project in Manhattan prompted evacuations and an ongoing engineering investigation. While the underlying causes continue to be evaluated, the situation illustrates why complex construction matters rarely involve a single discipline. Structural engineering, geotechnical conditions, construction methods, materials, building code compliance and project oversight may all require independent evaluation before reliable conclusions can be reached.The same principle applies to rebuilding efforts now underway throughout Los Angeles County. While the devastating wildfires occurred months ago, many of the technical questions involving structural integrity, fire damage, soil stability, environmental contamination, utility infrastructure, construction methods and insurance coverage are only now beginning to emerge. As reconstruction progresses, many matters that initially appeared straightforward often require multiple engineering and technical specialties to determine causation, responsibility and the appropriate path forward.To help attorneys evaluate these and other technically complex matters, ForensisGroup offers complimentary one-hour consultations with qualified experts across all specialties. While the firm traditionally serves attorneys, law firms, insurers, corporations and other organizations, it expanded these consultations following the Los Angeles wildfires to include individuals seeking technical guidance related to their recovery. The initiative reflects ForensisGroup's commitment to helping attorneys and communities better understand complex technical issues through objective expertise grounded in Nothing But the Truth"One of the lessons we've learned is that people often don't know what they don't know," added Mercy Steenwyk. "Whether we're supporting an attorney evaluating a construction claim or helping someone better understand the technical issues affecting their property, our commitment remains the same - to provide objective expertise that helps uncover Nothing But the Truth."About ForensisGroupForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts, is a premier provider of expert witnesses, consultants and litigation support professionals with 3,000+ areas of expertise across business, engineering and construction, environmental and science, including technical, medical and financial disciplines. Since 1991, the firm has supported over 20,000 clients in more than 30,000 cases. Recognized as a Top 100 Women-Owned and Minority-Owned business in Los Angeles, ForensisGroup is guided by its commitment to Nothing But the Truth. ForensisGroup combines technical expertise with High Touch High TechTM service and Excellence in Human Connection TM to help clients navigate complex legal matters. The Los Angeles Business Journal recognized the firm with its 2025 Social Responsibility Award and ForensisGroup has been voted the Best Expert Provider by The National Law Journal and AM’s Best Client-Recommended Expert Service Provider for over 10 years. To learn more, visit ForensisGroup.com or call 800-555-5422.

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