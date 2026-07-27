Farwest Corrosion Control Named Exclusive Western U.S. Reseller for GPT Cathodic Protection Power Equipment

Farwest Corrosion Control 70 Year Logo Global Power Technologies logo GPT MX PrimeGen

Agreement expands access to GPT thermoelectric generators and MX PrimeGen units for remote, off-grid cathodic protection applications

Reliable power at remote CP sites remains a significant challenge for our customers. GPT's equipment, backed by more than 35,000 installations worldwide, gives us a proven solution to that problem.” — Kenji Gailey, President

DOWNEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farwest Corrosion Control Company , an industry pioneer in cathodic protection and corrosion control solutions, announced it has entered into an exclusive reseller agreement for CP applications with Global Power Technologies (GPT) , a global supplier of thermoelectric and off-grid power generation systems. Under the agreement, Farwest is now GPT’s exclusive reseller for cathodic protection power equipment across the western United States.The partnership brings GPT’s full line of thermoelectric generators (TEGs) and MX PrimeGen generators into Farwest’s product and service offering, giving customers a single source for both corrosion control expertise and the power equipment that keeps impressed current cathodic protection (ICCP) systems running at remote, off-grid sites.“This partnership is a natural extension of the corrosion control work we’ve done for decades,” said Kenji Gailey, President of Farwest Corrosion Control Company. “Reliable power at remote CP sites remains a significant challenge for our customers. GPT’s equipment, backed by more than 35,000 installations worldwide, gives us a proven solution to that problem.”“As a world-class leader in corrosion control, Farwest provides the technical expertise and application knowledge required to successfully deploy remote power systems in demanding cathodic protection environments,” said Laura Kennedy, CEO of Global Power Technologies. “GPT is proud to partner with Farwest, supplying power solutions that have been proven in the field for over 50 years.”Addressing the Remote Power ChallengeRemote ICCP sites can be difficult to power because they may be located far from utility service, spread across large infrastructure systems or situated in areas with limited access. In those environments, the power source is not simply an equipment decision; it is an important part of the overall corrosion control strategy.Power output, site conditions, system load and long-term reliability can all affect the performance and maintainability of a cathodic protection system. Bringing GPT’s remote power technologies into Farwest’s offering allows customers to consider those requirements alongside the corrosion control system itself.“Reliable power is not separate from cathodic protection performance; it is one of the conditions that makes performance possible,” Gailey said. “At a remote site, the power source should be evaluated with the same care as the anode system, cabling and other CP components. This agreement allows us to evaluate the complete application rather than treating power as an afterthought.”GPT’s thermoelectric generators convert heat from natural gas or propane combustion directly into DC power, with no moving parts and a 20-year design life. The TEG lineup ranges from 5-watt units for instrumentation and telemetry up to 600-watt units for larger CP and combined heat and power applications. For sites needing more power or additional AC loads, GPT’s MX PrimeGen generator scales up to 6.0 kVA of AC output and can be configured with GPT’s integrated CP rectifier option for native DC output straight to the anode groundbed.The agreement expands Farwest’s ability to support customers with the products, technical expertise and field experience needed to address cathodic protection requirements in remote and demanding environments.About Farwest Corrosion Control CompanyFarwest Corrosion Control Company, founded in 1956 and headquartered in Downey, CA, is a leader in cathodic protection and corrosion control products and services. Serving utilities and infrastructure operators nationwide, Farwest provides comprehensive support across products, engineering and construction, helping customers protect critical assets through proven solutions, sound technical expertise and dependable field execution. For more information, visit FarwestCorrosion.com or call (310) 532-9524.About Global Power TechnologiesGlobal Power Technologies is a global supplier of thermoelectric and off-grid power generation systems for remote and demanding applications. With more than 35,000 installations worldwide and equipment proven in the field for over 50 years, GPT provides remote power solutions designed to support critical operations where conventional utility power is unavailable or impractical.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.