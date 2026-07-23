PROscan: A New Smart Cellular Platform Designed for Correctional Facilities to Combat Contraband Cellular Communications

Stop Unauthorized Communications

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDF Inc., a global provider of correctional technology solutions, today announced the launch of PROscan (Prison Roaming Operator – Secure Cellular Authentication Network), an innovative platform designed to help correctional agencies identify, manage, and prevent unauthorized cellular communications while allowing approved communications to continue uninterrupted.

Unlike traditional technologies, PROscan integrates with major U.S. carrier networks to provide intelligent detection, identification, and management of authorized mobile devices and prevent unauthorized contraband wireless communications. The platform is designed to improve institutional safety, increase operational intelligence, and support correctional staff in disrupting criminal activity originating from inside correctional facilities. The solution integrates with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks and is designed to provide higher contraband device capture rates and greater intelligence gathering, enabling proactive, actionable intelligence improving overall public safety.

Three Solutions. One Platform: To meet the needs and budgets of correctional agencies of every size, SDF now offers PROscan in three scalable configurations:

PROscan GT1 – Temporary/Mobile Solution $: Portable trailer or vehicle-based deployment, 24/7 contraband device assessment/detection on-site within a secure coverage area, multiple reporting packages available.

PROscan GT2 – Fixed Solution $$: Permanent dual-unit installation, continuous real-time assessment monitoring and reporting 24/7/365, designed for facilities seeking enhanced coverage and performance.

PROscan MAX – Enterprise Solution $$$: Permanent multiple (3+) units installation. Maximum facility-wide coverage and performance, Real-time denial of contraband on site and in carrier network, and provider-authorized and unauthorized device management.

Flexible Acquisition Options: Recognizing today's budget challenges, SDF offers agencies the flexibility to acquire PROscan through either: a Contraband-as-a-Service (CaaS) subscription model with predictable operating expenses, or Traditional capital purchase for agencies preferring outright ownership. This flexible approach enables agencies to deploy advanced contraband mitigation technology without waiting for large capital appropriations and helps improve public safety.

Visit SDF’s PROscan at Upcoming Conferences:

• Correctional Technology Association (CTA) Conference — Booth #508

• American Correctional Association (ACA) Summer Conference — Booth #1209

Learn how PROscan is helping correctional agencies improve public safety and stop unauthorized communications. For additional information or to schedule a private demonstration, contact:

About SDF Inc.

SDF Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, specializing in vertically integrated correctional contraband solutions. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports advanced technologies that help correctional agencies improve safety, security, and operational effectiveness.

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