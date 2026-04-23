Contraband Cell Phone Security Sets New Milestones for US Corrections

SDF Inc. Deploys Largest Managed Access Cellular Interdiction Solution Across 17 Correctional Facilities in Georgia, with more to come!

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDF Inc., today announced the successful and ongoing deployment of the largest cellular Managed Access and Denial of Service solutions designed to identify and prevent the use of contraband cellular devices within correctional facilities in the United States.

To date, seventeen (17) correctional facilities are fully operational, with two additional facilities pending deployment for a total of nineteen (19) by mid-2026. The most recent and upcoming installations will utilize SDF’s next-generation Managed Access 3.0 platform, an extension of US Carriers Network, further enhancing system performance and operational efficiency. This milestone was accomplished in less than twenty-four (24) months, at estimated cost savings of over 50% compared to alternative competitors' solutions. In addition, the time to install, configure, and deliver an effective system has been reduced to approximately 45 days, shortening the time by months and saving the agency's taxpayers' dollars and staff resources.

SDF is uniquely positioned in the industry as a provider of fully vertically integrated, end-to-end solutions. Through our closed ecosystem of engineering, design, and manufacturing resources, the company delivers seamlessly unified hardware and software platforms to its customers. SDF offers proprietary technologies, including advanced software platforms and software-defined radio solutions, combined with purpose-built hardware systems designed to meet mission-critical requirements of Federal, State, and Local Governments. By operating within this integrated framework, SDF can maintain the high standards of quality control, accelerate innovation cycles, enhance system security, and deliver the industry's most cost-effective deployments to end users.

“Our mission has always been to deliver the most advanced, reliable, and cost-effective technology available,” said Oren Pelleg, CEO of SDF Inc. "The deployment of Georgia Managed Access current solution demonstrates not only the strength of our technology, but also the dedication of our engineering and operations teams. By controlling every layer of development—from hardware to software—we eliminate inefficiencies and deliver unmatched performance at a substantially lower cost.”...continued Oren Pelleg.

With the movement toward "fusion centers" and "actionable intelligence," the integration of the cellular interdiction solution data with multiple other databases/solutions (inmates' communications services, visitors, commissary, and local law enforcement) opens a unique window to visibility of nefarious inmate activities and threats to staff and the public at large. The integration of these solutions in Georgia with Via Science Inc. has proven very successful, with over 12,000 contraband devices identified, blocked locally from making and receiving cellular communications with zero reversals, and "bricked" in the carriers' networks so the contraband cellular device cannot be used by anyone anywhere.

Contraband cell phone use remains one of the most serious security challenges within correctional institutions nationwide. SDF’s Managed Access / Smart Protocol Jammer stops all unauthorized cellular communications while allowing approved agency and emergency communications to proceed without disruption or interference, at cost points not previously seen in the Contraband Cellular Interdiction market. “This deployment represents a transformative shift in how correctional facilities address contraband communications."...“We have proven that agencies no longer have to choose between performance and affordability. Our vertically integrated model allows us to deliver both—advanced technical capability and dramatic cost efficiency—faster than anyone else in the industry....also, we have entry-level products at price points that most if not all facilities should be able to afford"...said David Gittelson - SDF Inc.'s Vice President of Business Development.

About SDF Inc. - SDF Inc. is a U.S.-based telecommunications security technology provider specializing in managed access cellular interdiction systems for correctional environments. The company operates within a vertically integrated framework, leveraging coordinated engineering, design, and manufacturing capabilities to develop and deploy its proprietary hardware and software platforms. SDF delivers secure, high-performance, and cost-efficient integrated systems directly to government and institutional customers, enabling reliable control of wireless communications in mission-critical environments while maintaining rigorous standards for quality, security, and scalability.

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