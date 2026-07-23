Programmable Keyboards and Keypads Enable 9-1-1 Dispatch Centers to Improve Speed, Accuracy, and Workflow Efficiency

Genovation Keypads for Dispatch

Genovation to showcase programmable keyboards, programmable keypads, and custom input devices for public safety communications at APCO 2026.

Our programmable keyboards, keypads, and custom input devices help public safety organizations improve workflow efficiency, reduce repetitive keystrokes, and increase accuracy.” — Edward Lopez

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genovation, a leading U.S. manufacturer of programmable keypads and keyboards, and will exhibit at the APCO 2026 Annual Conference & Expo, taking place August 2–5, 2026, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #851, where Genovation will have on display new keypad and keyboard models designed to improve workflow efficiency for 9-1-1 dispatch centers, Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs), and other mission-critical command and control environments.

"We are excited to participate in APCO 2026 and meet with public safety communications professionals from across the country," said Ed Lopez, Director of Genovation. "Our programmable computer input solutions are designed to help organizations simplify operator workflows, reduce repetitive keystrokes, and provide dependable performance in demanding environments where speed, accuracy, and reliability are essential."

The APCO Annual Conference & Expo is one of the premier events for public safety communications, bringing together 9-1-1 professionals, emergency communications leaders, technology providers, and government agencies to explore the latest advancements in dispatch technology, emergency communications, and mission-critical operations.

At Booth #851, Genovation representatives will be available to discuss how programmable keyboards and custom input devices can help streamline dispatcher workflows, improve operator efficiency, and support consistent data entry across a wide range of emergency communications applications.

Solution Overview

Genovation's family of programmable keyboards, programmable keypads, and custom USB computer input devices are engineered to simplify repetitive workflows by assigning commonly used commands, shortcuts, macros, and application functions to dedicated programmable keys. By reducing repetitive keystrokes and providing customized operator interfaces, these solutions help improve workflow consistency and operational efficiency.

Designed for continuous operation in demanding environments, Genovation's programmable keyboards and keypads can be customized to support agency-specific software, dispatch applications, and operational workflows. Their durable construction and long product lifecycle make them well suited for public safety, government, healthcare, transportation, utilities, industrial control, and other high-performance applications.

Key Benefits

• Programmable keys for frequently used commands, macros, and shortcuts

• Faster operator workflows with fewer repetitive keystrokes

• Improved accuracy and workflow consistency

• Custom keyboard layouts tailored to agency and application requirements

• Durable hardware designed for continuous, high-use environments

• USB connectivity for seamless integration with existing workstations

• Long product lifecycles that support mission-critical deployments

Visit Genovation at APCO 2026

Visit Booth #851 to see the Genovation product line designed for emergency professionals. Meet with Genovation representatives to discuss custom computer hardware solutions that can help improve operator productivity, simplify workflow automation, and support reliable performance in public safety communications and other mission-critical applications.

For more information about Genovation's programmable input solutions, visit www.genovation.com.

About Genovation

Genovation is a U.S.-based manufacturer of programmable keyboards and keypads, and custom computer input devices for commercial, industrial, healthcare, government, public safety, and OEM applications. For more than 40 years, Genovation has designed reliable, customizable input solutions that help organizations improve efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in demanding operational environments.

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