Genovation to Showcase Advanced Programmable Keypads at APCO 2025 to Support Emergency Communications Centers Nationwide
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genovation, a leading developer of customizable, programmable, computer keypads and keyboards, is proud to announce its participation in APCO 2025, the premier event for public safety communications professionals, taking place July 27–30, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland.
At Booth #1606, Genovation will be displaying its flagship programmable keypads, including the NEW Backlighted ControlPad CP24L and CP48L, designed to streamline dispatch workflows and enhance operational efficiency in Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) and Emergency Communications Centers.
“We are excited to return to APCO and engage directly with the emergency communications community,” said Ed Lopez, Director of Genovation. “Our mission is to provide durable, reliable computer input solutions that help telecommunicators respond quickly and accurately—when seconds count.”
--Product Highlights--
CP24L USB HID ControlPad:
Featuring 24 programmable keys with customizable backlit legends, the CP24L allows
dispatchers to assign critical functions, macros, and shortcuts for faster, more intuitive call
handling. Learn more: CP24L Product Page
CP48L USB HID ControlPad:
Designed for high-volume environments, the CP48L doubles functionality with 48 keys,
perfect for command centers managing multi-channel communications and dynamic call
scenarios. Each key is fully programmable with custom legends and backlighting.
Learn more: CP48L Product Page
Serving Emergency Communications
Genovation’s products are trusted by emergency communications professionals across the
country. With robust USB HID compliance, Genovation keypads integrate seamlessly with CAD,
radio, and call-taking software, oƯering plug-and-play reliability without special drivers or resident
software.
Key benefits for PSAPs include:
* Improved response times through customizable hotkeys
* Reduced dispatcher fatigue with ergonomic layouts
* Enhanced clarity with relegendable backlit keycaps
* Long lifecycle mechanical key switches for 24/7 operations
Meet Genovation at APCO 2025
Attendees are invited to visit Booth #1606 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore,
Maryland to experience live product demos, speak with Genovation representatives, and explore
customized solutions for their agencies.
For more information about Genovation and its full line of professional computer keypads and
keyboards, visit www.genovation.com.
Ed Lopez
Genovation, Inc
+1 949-833-3355
Genovation CP48 Controlpad Programmable Computer Keypad
