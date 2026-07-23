All Contractor Named an OpenAI Select Partner

All Contractor

As an OpenAI Select Partner, All Contractor will continue working with OpenAI to help contractors build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly.

Being named an OpenAI Select Partner recognizes what we’ve built for the trades: practical AI that earns its place, always with a human in the loop.” — Chris Smith, CEO and Chief AI Officer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Contractor, a True Ally in the home services trades, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.As an OpenAI Select Partner, All Contractor will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT‑5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. Drawing on 30 years in the home services trades, All Contractor serves HVAC, plumbing, roofing, electrical, and generator businesses - from independent dealers to distributors and manufacturers - pairing marketing, AI, training, and consulting to help contractors own their growth rather than rent it from an agency.“Being named an OpenAI Select Partner recognizes what we’ve built for the trades: practical AI that earns its place, always with a human in the loop. We’ll keep working with OpenAI to put frontier tools directly into contractors’ hands - helping them win more work, serve their customers better, and own the systems that drive their growth,” said Chris Smith, CEO and Chief AI Officer, All Contractor.All Contractor helps home service contractors grow through marketing, AI, training, and consulting. From websites, SEO, paid media, social media, direct mail, and content marketing to AI-powered solutions, every strategy is customized for the business, designed to increase revenue and market share, and fully owned by the client.Looking ahead, All Contractor plans to expand its AI offerings and training programs helping home services contractors translate AI ambition into business outcomes.Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

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