All Contractor Marketing Is Now All Contractor: Company Rebrands as a True Ally to the Trades

All Contractor

The company now serves home services contractors across five areas - marketing, AI, training, consulting, and branded merch - under one promise: Your True Ally.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Contractor Marketing, the contractor marketing and business growth firm founded in 2006, today announced it has rebranded as All Contractor. The change reflects an expanded role: the company now serves home services contractors across five areas - marketing, AI, training, consulting, and branded merchandise - under one promise: Your True Ally.Alongside the rebrand, the company announced two leadership changes, effective July 15, 2026. Co-founder Chris Smith, who has served as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer since 2024, becomes Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder Michele Smith, who has led the company as CEO since 2006, becomes Chief Operating Officer.Why the changeThe two moves reflect where the company is headed. All Contractor is becoming an AI-enabled organization - using AI inside its own operations and implementing it for the contractors it serves. Chris has led AI-focused work since 2024. Putting him at the top of the company puts the AI-enabled direction at the top of the company. Michele, who built and ran the business for 20 years, now owns what she has always been best at: operations, delivery, and making sure every client gets what they were promised.“Contractors are getting pitched AI from every direction right now, and most of it is noise,” said Chris Smith, CEO. “We don’t sell AI. We use it where it earns its place - in our business first, then in theirs. My job is to make sure every contractor we work with comes out the other side of this shift more capable, not more dependent.”“Our titles changed. Our commitment didn’t,” said Michele Smith, COO. “For the past 20 years, I’ve focused on making sure our contractors get exactly what they were promised. That’s exactly what I’ll continue to do - now with a structure built for what comes next. Old-fashioned hard work, accountability, and doing the right thing are still the foundation of everything we do.”The leadershipChris Smith has spent more than 30 years in the trades. He started as an HVAC technician in metro Atlanta in 1994, earned his Georgia conditioned air license (#CR109199) in 1997, and owned and operated Smith HVAC, a residential and light-commercial heating and air company, from 1997 to 2006. He co-founded All Contractor Marketing in 2006 and served as Chief Visionary Officer for 18 years before becoming Chief AI Officer in 2024. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Reinhardt University and a Master of Education in Human Resources Development from Colorado State University, along with professional certifications in generative and agentic AI. He is the author of six books on growing a contracting business and using AI in the trades, including An Exhaustive Guide on AI for the Contractor.Michele Smith holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Georgia State University (1995) and has spent 30 years working both sides of the contractor’s table. She co-owned Smith HVAC with Chris, serving as its office manager and marketing director through the industry’s shift from print and yellow pages to the early commercial web. She co-founded All Contractor Marketing in 2006 and led it as CEO for 20 years, including to its 2021 Inc. 5000 ranking, No. 160 among the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in advertising and marketing, on 2,597% three-year growth.What stays the sameThe company’s founding commitments carry forward unchanged. Contractors own their data, their accounts, and their assets. Every engagement is fully transparent - if All Contractor did it, the contractor can see it. And the goal of every engagement is a more capable contractor, not a more dependent one.“We rebranded because the name ‘All Contractor Marketing’ described about half of what we do now,” Chris Smith added. “The other half - AI implementation, training, consulting, branded merchandise - is where contractors need an honest guide the most. The name changed to catch up with the need.”The rebrand includes a new visual identity, a new website at allcontractor.com built around outcomes rather than a list of services, and updated messaging across all client-facing materials.Contractors who want to talk through what the change means for their business can schedule a conversation with the All Contractor team through the website.

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