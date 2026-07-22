Mayor Michelle Wu Announces 2026 Civic Summit

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the 2026 Civic Summit, a full day event focused on uniting neighbors, civic leaders, and non-profit advocates to strengthen community and civic engagement in Boston. As Boston commemorates the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding, this year’s Civic Summit theme, “We the People,” reflects the City’s continued focus on community-driven progress and making Boston a home for everyone.

The summit will be held on Saturday, August 1, at Boston University Questrom School of Business featuring a fireside chat with Mayor Michelle Wu, a panel discussion with community leaders, and breakout sessions led by subject matter experts, including faculty from Boston University. Registration and a full agenda are available on boston.gov/civic-summit.

“Boston has always been a leader among cities because of the strong civic leaders in our neighborhoods and communities. Each year, our Boston Civic Summit convenes residents who know our city best to share resources and strengthen connections to ensure Boston is a home for everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thankful for Boston’s strong civic leaders who shape our neighborhoods everyday and look forward to seeing everyone at this year’s summit.”

This year, the Civic Summit invites participants to reflect on the evolving meaning of democracy, their role in civic engagement in Boston, and how our city is a home of belonging for all. While "We The People" is one of the most recognizable phrases in American history, its original interpretation did not include many of the communities that make up Boston today.

The Civic Summit aims to broaden that definition by highlighting the voices, experiences, and contributions of all residents. Through conversation and collaboration, attendees will explore how civic engagement has evolved over time and how each of us can help build a more inclusive and civically engaged Boston.

"Now more than ever, every voice deserves to be heard and every resident should feel seen and know that they are a part of shaping our city's future,” said Brianna Millor, Chief of the Community Engagement Cabinet. “The Civic Summit is the Mayor's Office of Civic Organizing's opportunity to invest in Boston's civic leaders, neighbors who look out for one another, and the volunteers whose dedication strengthens our communities every day. Whether you're a longtime community advocate or looking to get involved for the first time, we hope you'll join us as we learn from one another, build new connections, and continue creating a Boston where everyone belongs."

The Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing is proud to work with PurpleFox Events LLC, an event planning company based in Mattapan led by Atiya Charley. Award-winning spoken word artist and community leader Amanda Shea will serve as the host of the Civic Summit. Boston-based journalist, researcher, lecturer, and podcast host Dart Adams will lead the panel discussion "Public Assembly and Civic Action: The History and Evolution of Peaceful Assembly," exploring how the right to gather, organize, and advocate for change has evolved over time.

“I am excited to partner with the Mayor’s Office Civic Organizing to plan this year’s Civic Summit,” said Atiya Charley, Founder of PurpleFox Events. “Our team looks forward to helping create a memorable community centered event for attendees to connect, exchange ideas, and inspire meaningful action in neighborhoods in Boston.”

The City of Boston is grateful for the continued support of its community partners, whose collaboration makes the Civic Summit possible. For the third consecutive year, Boston University serves as the Summit’s lead partner. Since 2025, Cities Forward has also played a key role, helping advance civic engagement and strengthening connections between residents and local government.

“Boston University is proud to partner with the City of Boston for the third consecutive year on the Civic Summit and to welcome this year’s gathering back to the Questrom School of Business,” said Dr. Melissa Gilliam, President of Boston University. “The Civic Summit creates an important space for residents and civic leaders to come together, exchange ideas, learn from one another, and strengthen the relationships that help Boston thrive. We are grateful to Mayor Wu for her leadership and honored to support an event that celebrates the power of civic engagement, public dialogue, and shared responsibility in shaping the future of our city.”

“Cities Forward is committed to supporting cities across the country that are working to make civic engagement a natural and enduring part of how local government serves and engages residents.” said Joseph Arroyo, Executive Director of Cities Forward. “The Office of Civic Organizing and the Civic Summit are examples of the important role local governments can play in bringing together residents, nonprofit leaders, civic leaders, and public servants to strengthen social connection while equipping communities with the knowledge, relationships, and skills needed to build a city that works for everyone.”

In its inaugural year, the Summit reached its 200-person capacity in fewer than 12 hours. In response to overwhelming interest, the City continues to expand this year's event to welcome up to 300 participants. The Civic Summit is free and open to the public with advance registration. Attendees will receive a light lunch, a tote bag featuring City merchandise, and resources to help them stay engaged in their communities long after the Summit. For more information and to register visit boston.gov/civicsummit.

The Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing is committed to collaborative partnerships and programs that encourage proactive community engagement, awareness, and service in our neighborhoods. Follow the Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing on social media at @bostoncivicorg and visit boston.gov/civic-summit to learn more about the Civic Summit and to register starting Monday, July 20.