Boston Saves Marks a Year of Growth and Family Engagement

During the 2025–2026 school year, Boston Saves continued expanding opportunities for Boston Public Schools (BPS) families to save for their children's futures through financial incentives, educational resources, and family engagement. Boston Saves, the City of Boston's children's savings account (CSA) program, provides every eligible BPS K2 student with a $50 seed deposit that can be used toward college or career training after high school graduation. Since launching in 2016, the program has seeded approximately $1,665,950 into savings accounts for more than 33,319 students and helped families earn an additional $507,040 through program incentives. Together, more than $2,172,990 has been invested in Boston students' futures.

This year, Boston Saves reached a significant family engagement milestone by meeting its goal of having 36% of eligible students actively participating in the online Savings Center, representing more than 8,600 students. During the program's first year at full scale in the 2019–2020 school year, only 540 students (9%) logged in to their accounts. Today, while the number of eligible students has grown by nearly 20,000, the number of participating students has increased more than sixteenfold, demonstrating Boston Saves' growing ability to engage families at scale and connect them with education savings opportunities and financial resources.

Boston Saves also reached an important program milestone by creating a continuous incentive pathway for students from kindergarten through high school. The program launched the new Exploring Finances incentive for eligible high school students through a partnership with Metro Credit Union and developed the Exploring Careers incentive for students in grades 4–8, which will launch in Fall 2026. Together with the existing Exploring Books incentive for K2–3 students, Boston Saves now offers age-appropriate opportunities for students to earn incentives while building literacy, career awareness, and financial capability throughout their educational journey.

At the beginning of 2026, Boston Saves also offered a January promotion encouraging families of BPS K2–6 students to log into the online savings platform. Families logging in for the first time during the month earned an additional $25 for their child's account, taking an important first step toward accessing the program's savings tools, financial education resources, and future incentives. Through this promotion, 910 families earned a total of $22,750 for their children's futures.

Families are still encouraged to log into their accounts and take advantage of the program and future incentives. All eligible K2–6 students in BPS have Boston Saves accounts. When families log into the Savings Center, they can:

View the money in their child's Boston Saves account.

Link their financial account to the Savings Center to track all of their education savings in one place.

Earn additional money for their child's Boston Saves account by completing simple activities, such as reading with their child or saving regularly in their own account.

Families of students in select older grades may also have accounts if they participated in the Boston Saves pilot program or were part of a pilot cohort. Families with eligible children should have received an email from bostonsaves@boston.gov with a direct link to log into their child's account. Parents or guardians who believe their child is eligible but did not receive an email can contact the Boston Saves team at bostonsaves@boston.gov with their child's name, grade, and school. To learn more about the program, visit boston.gov/boston-saves.

We empower families to save and plan for their children's futures with the support of their City, schools, and community.