Major Disaster Declaration partially approved for April Severe Storms and Flooding

The following counties and tribe were approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program: Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago Counties and the Oneida Nation.

In addition, the following counties and tribe were approved for FEMA’s Public Assistance program: Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Rock, Vernon, and Waupaca Counties and the Oneida Nation.

On July 14, Gov. Tony Evers announced his request for Public Assistance in Bayfield, Manitowoc, Marathon, and Racine counties and hazard mitigation funding statewide was denied by the Trump Administration.

You can learn more details on the disaster at https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4923.