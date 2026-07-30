Wisconsin Emergency Management Release: One Month Left to Apply for federal assistance for April 13-23 storms and flooding 

For Immediate Release

Contact: dmawempio@widma.gov

MADISON, Wis. – Individuals and households impacted storms and flooding from April 13-23, 2026, have one month remaining to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance or U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) physical disaster loan. Those impacted by the disaster are urged to apply by Aug. 31, 2026.

“The deadline is more than just a date on a calendar, it is an opportunity to access federal resources to recover and move forward,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “We encourage everyone to apply as soon as possible and not miss out on critical assistance to help with home repairs and other disaster related needs.”

Within one month of the disaster, more than $44.1 million is now in the hands of 16,391 disaster survivors in Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago Counties and the Oneida Nation.

If you are an eligible homeowner or renter for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program in one of the designated counties or tribal nation, there are three ways to apply.

If you still have unmet needs after receiving your insurance settlement and applying with FEMA, loans may help address this need. The SBA has home physical disaster loans that can go towards home repair or replacement, damaged real estate, personal property and vehicles.

The SBA also has business physical disaster loans available in designated counties. These loans may be used to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches and private universities are also eligible, and qualify for up to $2 million dollars for damages. To apply for SBA or for questions,

Visit online at SBA.gov/disaster.

Call: 800-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center near you, head to fema.gov/drc.

FEMA and SBA assistance is only available for those impacted by storms and flooding from April 13-23. If you were impacted by recent storms, use 211 Wisconsin to connect with storm or flooding cleanup services or referrals to find other services. You can connect by dialing 2-1-1 or go online at https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/

If you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed and need someone to talk to, the Disaster Distress Helpline offers free, 24/7, confidential, multilingual emotional support. Call or text 800-985-5990.