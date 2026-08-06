Speaker Huston issues statement on continued gas tax suspension

Note to the Press – Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) issued the following statement today following the Governor's executive order temporarily suspending the gasoline usage and excise taxes.

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 5, 2026) – "I support the Governor's action today to provide continued relief for Hoosiers at the pump. All taxes paid at the pump are used to maintain and improve Indiana's roads, and we intend to make local communities and INDOT whole for any road funding losses. As we prepare for the next state budget, our intent is to work with the Governor and our colleagues in the Senate to identify existing resources and continue making the infrastructure investments that support Hoosiers, businesses and our growing economy."

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House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) represents

House District 37, which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

To download high-resolution photos of Speaker Huston click here.