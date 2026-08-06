Monroe County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 5, 2026) – Monroe County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"If you ask any student about a teacher who made a difference in their life, they can name that person immediately," said State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman). "These dedicated students are going to be the people that make a difference for a lot of Hoosier kids."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Lilia McHaley, Bloomington High School North;

Audrey Beverton, Bloomington High School South;

Clara Tweedie, Bloomington High School South;

Lily Mikolaitis, Bloomington High School South;

Ava LaRoche, Edgewood High School; and

Bailey Wasson, Edgewood High School.

State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"Our communities have been blessed with great teachers for generations," Heaton said. "It's always encouraging to see so many students who want to follow in their footsteps and continue that tradition of educational excellence."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman) represents House District 62,

which includes all of Brown County, and portions of Monroe and Jackson counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute) represents House District 46,

which includes all of Owen County, and portions of Clay, Monroe and Vigo counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.