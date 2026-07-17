Nebraska FBLA Earns 70 Top 10 Awards at National Leadership Conference

News Release

July 17, 2026

Nebraska FBLA members won top prizes at Future Business Leaders of America, Inc.’s (FBLA) National Leadership Conference (NLC). The FBLA Collegiate NLC was held in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 6 – 8, 2026, attracted more than 2,000 college students, educators, and volunteers from across the country. The Middle School and High School NLC was held in San Antonio, Texas from June 29 to July 2, attracted more than 16,000 middle school and high school students, educators, and volunteers from across the country. The NLC provides education, competition, and networking opportunities centered on business and technology.

More than 13,400 students from nearly 2,100 schools in 47 U.S. states, territories, and Canada competed in 108 business-related events for cash prizes totaling nearly $65,000. Students also had the opportunity to engage in over 200 learning workshops and meet with representatives from more than 25 colleges, universities, and employers, including Alzheimer’s Association, BusinessU, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), FICO, Funds2Orgs, Jostens, Kendra Scott, Men’s Wearhouse, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and U.S. Coast Guard.

Additionally, student members heard from Jared Ebersole, FBLA high school alumnus and co-founder of Lectec, who shared his journey from FBLA member to entrepreneur, and what it takes to build, fail, and lead.

Nebraska FBLA Middle School and High School delegations, 451 members, advisers, and guests from traveled to San Antonio on June 28 for an unforgettable experience at the National Leadership Conference. Nebraska FBLA brought home 18 top 10 awards! Nebraska FBLA had an amazing conference and look forward to seeing how members will make an impact with leadership throughout the next year!

Thank you to Nebraska FBLA State Staff: Jacqui Garrison, Nebraska FBLA State Adviser, and Lois Hixson, Competitive Events Manager, serving on this year’s National Competitive Events Operations Team and Jennifer Claus, Nebraska FBLA-Collegiate State Adviser, serving as the National Board of Directors as Past Chair. Their leadership has helped expand opportunities for members across the country in FBLA.

Middle School Top 10 Award Winners

Second Place

Slide Deck Applications – Addi Morgan; Arlington

Fifth Place

Exploring Management & Entrepreneurship – Dylan Eddie, Eli Hegemann, and Marissa Blake; Arlington

Sixth Place

Interpersonal Communication – Ana Hernandez-Franco; Newman Grove

Slide Deck Applications – Chloe Cartwright; Arlington

Annual Chapter Activities – Coleman Field and Kate Field; Raymond Central

Exploring Leadership – Blake Slocum; Litchfield

Eighth Place

Exploring FBLA – Braxton Fletcher; Litchfield

Ninth Place

Exploring Leadership – McKinley Skiles; Meridian

Tenth Place

Spreadsheet Applications – Audrey Woods; Arlington

Career Exploration – Olivia Hake; Leigh

High School Top 10 Award Winners

First Place

Digital Video Production – Isaiah Sinachack; Axtell

Sports and Entertainment Management – Braxton Jelinek and Landon Vachal; Waverly

Healthcare Administration – Ashlyn Bae; Elkhorn North

Second Place

Community Service Project – Beau Cassell and Jack Cassell; Lincoln Southeast

Future Business Leader – Annabelle Kumm; Lincoln East

Third Place

Social Media Strategies – Adelyn Harms, Vanity Laughlin, and Peyton Nissen; Ashland-Greenwood

Future Business Educator – Brittany Sup; Boone Central

Fourth Place

Economics – Jacob Feuerbach; Creighton Preparatory High School

Fifth Place

Human Resource Management – Nnadozie Ogbonnaya; Lincoln Southeast

Seventh Place

Customer Service – Hazel Capp; Ashland-Greenwood

Eighth Place

Business Management – Beau Cassell and Jack Cassell; Lincoln Southeast

Tenth Place

Introduction to Business Presentation – Keeley Moninger, Tristan Taylor, and Tylee Fenton; Broken Bow

Collegiate Top 10 Award Winners

First Place

Foundations of Communication – Carlye Kresl; Wayne State College

Foundations of Finance – Conor Willeke; Nebraska Wesleyan University

Foundations of Hospitality Management – Tavian Willsea; Nebraska Wesleyan University

Job Interview – Azania Kumalo; Wayne State College

Retail Management – Amelia Hakl; Peru State College

Second Place

Impromptu Speaking – Makenna Fisher; Chadron State College

Job Interview – Bruce Archambault; Nebraska Wesleyan University

Management Case Competition – Madalyn Schoffstall; Nebraska Wesleyan University

Supply Chain Management – Logan Spence; University of Nebraska at Kearney

Third Place

Business Law – Jack Lancaster; Wayne State College

Fourth Place

Foundations of Digital Design – Jake Rhodes; Nebraska Wesleyan University

Foundations of Entrepreneurship – Landen Baum; York University

Foundations of Management – Paige Comstock; Nebraska Wesleyan University

Foundations of Selling – Jake Rhodes; Nebraska Wesleyan University

Future Business Facilitator – Savannah Boedingheimer; Nebraska FBLA Collegiate Direct

Fifth Place

Community Service Project – Lydia Jahnke and Kelli Tunender; Northeast Community College

Foundations of Economics – Jack Lancaster; Wayne State College

Foundations of Entrepreneurship – Evan Miller; Peru State College

Future Business Facilitator – Sheila Miller; Peru State College

Marketing & Sales Case Competition – Brodie Arnold, Josh Kaperski, and Trent Koger; Midland University

Public Speaking – Jacie Ambrose; University of Nebraska at Omaha

Sports Management & Marketing – Andrew Rentschler; University of Nebraska at Kearney

Sixth Place

Business Communication – Haily Miller; University of Nebraska at Kearney

Foundations of Selling – Colton Schaeffer; Wayne State College

Project Management – Vyvian Alstrom; Midland University

Technology and Computer Science Case Competition – Connor Nichols; University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Seventh Place

Business Communication – Alana Wheatley; Chadron State College

Digital Design & Communications Case Competition – Addison Ackles, Ella Beaudette, and Connor Reeson; University of Nebraska at Kearney

Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition – Savannah Boedingheimer; Nebraska FBLA Collegiate Direct

Foundations of Communication – Mira Comstock; Nebraska Wesleyan University

Foundations of Hospitality Management – Carlye Kresl; Wayne State College

Marketing & Sales Case Competition – Kiya Johnson and Skylar Scholting; Midland University

Supply Chain Management – Vyvian Alstrom; Midland University

Eighth Place

Accounting Case Competition – Ella Beaudette; Connor Reeson; University of Nebraska at Kearney

Digital Design & Communications Case Competition – – Jacie Ambrose; University of Nebraska at Omaha

Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition – Bruce Archambault and Madalyn Schoffstall; Nebraska Wesleyan University

Finance Case Competition – Conor Willeke; Nebraska Wesleyan University

Future Business Facilitator – Connor Nichols; University of Nebraska – Lincoln

Marketing & Sales Case Competition – Kennedie Gartner, Schuyler Heesacker, and Manaseh Liphuka; Northeast Community College

Tenth Place

Business Communication – Schuyler Heesacker; Northeast Community College

Community Service Project – Amelia Hakl; Peru State College

Computer Applications – Emma Hodnet; Midland University

Digital Design & Communications Case Competition – Amelia Hakl and Mia Rikli; Peru State College

Foundations of Finance – Andrew Rentschler; University of Nebraska at Kearney

Hospitality Management Case Competition – Josalynn Amrine; Northeast Community College

Parliamentary Procedure – Corbin Horner; Nebraska Wesleyan University

Project Management – Alana Wheatley; Chadron State College

List of Nebraska FBLA Award Winners

About Future Business Leaders of America:

Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is a Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) dedicated to preparing students for success in college, careers, and life. Through partnerships with local businesses and industry professionals, FBLA provides students with opportunities to develop the technical and career readiness skills employers value most, including leadership, communication, collaboration, critical thinking, problem-solving, and technology proficiency. By combining classroom learning with experiential leadership development, career exploration, and competitive events, FBLA equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing workforce across all career fields and industries. Nebraska FBLA serves more than 4,500 members across 171 middle school, high school, and collegiate chapters statewide. Learn more at http://nebraskafbla.org/ or https://fbla.org. Nebraska FBLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.