Explore physical therapy careers at VA 

Physical therapists at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) help Veterans regain independence, mobility and quality of life. Whether assisting a Veteran recovering from surgery, managing chronic pain, or adapting after injury or illness, VA physical therapists play a vital role in helping those who served thrive.

As part of the nation’s largest integrated healthcare system, VA offers physical therapists the opportunity to work in a collaborative, mission-driven environment where innovation and compassionate care go hand in hand. Keep reading to learn more about the rewards of a physical therapy career at VA.

Physical therapy at VA

VA is one of the nation’s largest employers of physical therapists, employing more than 3,100 physical therapists who work with a wide range of patients and conditions. VA physical therapists support Veterans through:

Orthopedic rehabilitation;

Chronic pain management;

Amputee rehabilitation;

Weight management;

And more!

Physical therapists at VA collaborate closely with physicians, occupational therapists, nurses and other specialists to create personalized treatment plans that impact Whole Health. This impact is felt daily by Veterans like World War II Veteran George Poleske, who participates in physical therapy five days a week to improve his balance and strength.

“Watch out, Mary; I might run you over,” he joked with his physical therapist.

Innovation in Veteran rehabilitation

VA is recognized as a leader in rehabilitation, offering physical therapists access to advanced technologies and evidence-based practices that improve outcomes for Veterans. From telehealth rehabilitation services to specialized adaptive equipment and cutting-edge mobility programs, VA physical therapists help shape the future of rehabilitative care while supporting Veterans in reaching their goals. Here are just some of the ways VA is helping Veterans move forward:

Employee benefits that fit

A career at VA includes a comprehensive benefits package designed to help employees thrive both professionally and personally. These benefits include:

Competitive federal salary

Generous paid time off and holidays

Federal retirement plans

Health, dental and vision insurance

Continuing education and career development opportunities

“VA really has provided a lot for me, and for my family,” said Meaghan Block, a physical therapist at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.

These benefits allow physical therapists to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care to Veterans while building a rewarding long-term career.

Join our team

VA is always looking for qualified, compassionate physical therapists to join our team. If you’re looking for a career where your skills can make a lasting impact, explore physical therapy opportunities at VA today. Learn more at VA Careers.