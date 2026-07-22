Callaway County Route B to close tomorrow for culvert replacement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A culvert replacement is scheduled to close Callaway County Route B tomorrow, just east of U.S. Route 54. Local crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Route B on Thursday, July 23, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between the eastbound U.S. 54 ramps in Auxvasse and County Road 1019. There will be no access to County Road 189, however access at County Road 1019 will be maintained.

During the closure, through traffic must seek an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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