Genetic Alliance Expands Global Genomics Laboratory Network with Three New Partners

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Children’s Mercy, SN Genelab, and Xcelom join Genetic Alliance’s global laboratory network

Every laboratory we add to the network brings new expertise, technologies and opportunities for children who might otherwise never receive a genetic diagnosis.” — Ryan Taft, Chief Scientific Officer, Genetic Alliance

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genetic Alliance today announced that three leading laboratories - Children’s Mercy (Kansas City, Missouri, USA), SN Genelab (Surat, India), and Xcelom (Hong Kong) - have joined its global genomics network, broadening the organization’s capacity to connect children and families affected by genetic conditions with advanced testing and extending its reach into new regions.Together, the three laboratories will provide clinical whole genome sequencing using Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) HiFi long-read technology at no cost to eligible families referred through Genetic Alliance’s global network of 26 clinical sites in 14 countries. The laboratories were selected through a competitive application process based on demonstrated excellence in clinical genomic testing, robust quality systems, and a shared commitment to expanding equitable access to genomic medicine. Each met Genetic Alliance’s rigorous standards for clinical quality, technical capability, and collaborative engagement.To date, the program has provided no-cost genomic testing to nearly 4,000 underserved families. The addition of these laboratories expands Genetic Alliance’s global testing capacity, enabling more children with suspected rare genetic diseases to receive genomic testing regardless of where they live.Children’s Mercy (Kansas City, Missouri, USA) is an internationally recognized leader in pediatric genomic medicine and rare disease diagnosis, bringing deep clinical expertise and advanced genomic capabilities to the network.SN Genelab (Surat, India) is Genetic Alliance’s first laboratory partner in India, expanding access to high-quality genomic testing in South Asia and strengthening regional capacity.Xcelom (Hong Kong SAR, China), a subsidiary of Berry Genomics, is Genetic Alliance’s first laboratory partner in Hong Kong. Xcelom provides clinically validated long-read whole genome sequencing and will help extend access to advanced genomic testing across the Asia-Pacific region.“Every laboratory we add to the network brings new expertise, technologies and opportunities for children who might otherwise never receive a genetic diagnosis,” said Ryan Taft, Chief Scientific Officer, Genetic Alliance. “Growing this patient-first international consortium allows us to reach families wherever they live.”Through its global genomics initiatives, Genetic Alliance partners with clinical sites, laboratories, researchers, and community organizations to expand equitable access to genomic testing and accelerate the integration of genomic medicine into patient care worldwide. The addition of these three laboratories further strengthens a growing global network dedicated to delivering high-quality genomic testing to underserved families. To join the network of supporters, donate here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/e93ddf6e-7f1b-4cff-9f97-3a4a644871ff About Genetic AllianceGenetic Alliance is a nonprofit health advocacy organization that works to ensure people, families, and communities are full partners in genetics, genomics, research, and healthcare. Founded in 1986, Genetic Alliance develops practical systems that connect individuals with diagnosis, care, support, research, and control of their own health data.Genetic Alliance provides clinical genomic testing at no cost to undiagnosed children in under-resourced communities in the United States and low- and middle-income countries. Genetic Alliance connects families with results, care, support, research opportunities, and potential therapies through an international network of clinical sites, laboratories, technology partners, and community organizations.For more information, visit www.geneticalliance.org About Children’s MercyFounded in 1897, Children’s Mercy is a nationally recognized, independent pediatric health system and a world leader in pediatric translational research committed to transforming the lives of children and families. With hospitals and specialty clinics across Missouri and Kansas, Children’s Mercy delivers world-class, family-centered care closer to home. As a nonprofit organization, Children’s Mercy reinvests every dollar donated into advancing pediatric medicine, supporting innovative research and training the next generation of pediatric specialists. With more than 800 pediatric experts, researchers and faculty, we are dedicated to improving outcomes and creating a healthier future for all children. Children’s Mercy has earned repeated recognition from U.S. News & World Report as one of “America’s Best Children’s Hospitals” and is the first health system in Missouri or Kansas to receive six consecutive Magnet designations for nursing excellence. Thanks to generous philanthropic support and a strong volunteer community, Children’s Mercy provides hope, comfort and the prospect of brighter tomorrows to every child who comes through its doors.Visit Children’s Mercy and the Children’s Mercy Research Institute ( https://www.childrensmercy.org/childrens-mercy-research-institute ) to learn more, and follow us on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ChildrensMercy/ ), LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/childrensmercy/ ), and YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/user/ChildrensMercyKC ) for the latest news and videos.About SN GenelabEstablished in 2002, SN GeneLab is a reference genomics laboratory focused on advanced genetic diagnostics and research. The laboratory specializes in three key areas—rare diseases, oncology, and reproductive health—and offers more than 650 genomic diagnostic tests.SN GeneLab combines advanced genomic technologies with strong scientific expertise to deliver accurate and reliable results for both clinical and research applications. Its technology platform includes PacBio Revio and Oxford Nanopore long-read sequencing, Illumina NovaSeq X and NovaSeq 6000 NGS systems, microarray platforms, AI-ML enabled karyotyping, and in-house bioinformatics capabilities. Having performed over 1.5 million genetic tests, SN GeneLab continues to democratize genomics in India.About XcelomXcelom Limited is a subsidiary of Berry Genomics and the authorized sole representative of Berry Genomics for overseas business operations. Founded in 2014, Xcelom operates a CAP- accredited facility in Hong Kong and provides clinical genomic services for healthcare providers, laboratories, and partners worldwide. Its portfolio includes clinically validated HiFi long-read whole genome sequencing and a range of long-read targeted assays for rare disease applications.

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