Lucid Genomics and Genetic Alliance Collaborate to Expand Access to Advanced Genomic Analysis for Rare Disease

Lucid Genomics provides in-kind access to its genomic analysis platform for laboratories participating in global undiagnosed disease genomics program.

By providing our platform in-kind, we hope to help reduce barriers to genomic diagnostics and support Genetic Alliance’s efforts to expand equitable access for patients with rare diseases.” — Uira Souto Melo, Co-Founder and CEO at Lucid Genomics

BERLIN, GERMANY, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genetic Alliance and Lucid Genomics today announced a collaboration to expand access to advanced genomic analysis for underserved patients with suspected rare genetic diseases worldwide. Through the collaboration, Lucid Genomics will provide in-kind access to its AI-native genomic analysis platform for laboratories participating in Genetic Alliance’s global rare disease genomics program for underserved children.Lucid Genomics’ genomic analysis platform is designed to support whole genome sequencing data generated using both short- and long-read technologies, enabling laboratories to analyze increasingly complex genomic datasets within a single integrated workflow. The collaboration will support laboratories participating in Genetic Alliance’s growing global rare disease genomics network, which connects 26 clinical sites and nine diagnostic laboratories around the world to provide no cost clinical genomic testing for underserved patients.While the cost of genomic sequencing has continued to decline, sophisticated analysis and interpretation software remains a significant investment for many diagnostic laboratories. By providing its platform as an in-kind contribution, Lucid Genomics helps remove this barrier, giving participating laboratories access to advanced genomic analysis tools without additional software costs and allowing more resources to be directed toward delivering high-quality genomic testing for patients with rare diseases.“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to making advanced genomic analysis more accessible to under-resourced communities,” said Uira Souto Melo, Co-Founder and CEO at Lucid Genomics. “By providing our platform as an in-kind contribution, we hope to help reduce barriers to genomic diagnostics and support Genetic Alliance’s efforts to expand equitable access for patients with rare diseases.”"Delivering clinical genomic testing requires much more than sequencing—it depends on an entire ecosystem of clinicians, laboratories, technologies, and partners working together," said Jennifer Troyer, Genetic Alliance Director of Global Genomics. "Lucid Genomics' generous in-kind contribution strengthens that ecosystem by providing our laboratory partners with sophisticated analysis tools. Partnerships like this help ensure that more families can benefit from high-quality genomic diagnostics, regardless of where they receive care."By combining Genetic Alliance’s global network of clinical and laboratory partners with Lucid Genomics’ advanced genomic analysis platform, the collaboration strengthens the ecosystem needed to deliver equitable genomic medicine. Together, the organizations aim to ensure that laboratories serving historically underserved populations have access to the tools needed to provide high-quality genomic diagnostics. The ultimate goal is better health for all children, regardless of geography.About Genetic AllianceGenetic Alliance is a nonprofit health advocacy organization that works to ensure people, families, and communities are full partners in genetics, genomics, research, and healthcare. Founded in 1986, Genetic Alliance develops practical systems that connect individuals with diagnosis, care, support, research, and control of their own health data.Genetic Alliance provides clinical genomic testing at no cost to undiagnosed children in under-resourced communities in the United States and low- and middle-income countries. Genetic Alliance connects families with results, care, support, research opportunities, and potential therapies through an international network of clinical sites, laboratories, technology partners, and community organizations.For more information, visit www.geneticalliance.org About Lucid GenomicsLucid Genomics is a cloud-native platform for advanced secondary and tertiary analysis, purpose-built for complex rare disease cases. The platform offers dedicated products spanning rare disease diagnostics, hereditary cancer, and pharmacogenomics.As long-read sequencing scales, the real opportunity lies in uncovering what was previously invisible — structural variants, methylation patterns, repeat expansions, and dark genome regions. Lucid pioneers long-read interpretation, pairing proprietary prioritization algorithms with visualizations purpose-built for long-read data. Combined with native variant calling, advanced phasing, and annotation, this delivers a validated path from sequencer to actionable insight.For more information, visit www.lucid-genomics.com

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