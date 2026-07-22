ZenQMS Partners with Sware to Simplify GxP Validation Across the Software Lifecycle

ZenQMS and Sware provide Life Sciences organizations with a modern, risk-based approach to validating ZenQMS implementations and ongoing software releases

ARDMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZenQMS, a leading cloud-based electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) for Life Sciences organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Sware, the company behind Res_Q, the intelligent GxP validation platform for the Life Sciences industry. Together, the companies will provide ZenQMS customers with a modern, risk-based approach to computer system validation (CSV) and computer software assurance (CSA) that simplifies both initial system validation and the ongoing evaluation of software releases.For many regulated organizations, software validation doesn't end after implementation. Every software update requires teams to determine what changed, assess the potential impact, document their decisions, and maintain audit-ready records – a process some teams simply don't have the time to manage themselves.For organizations looking for additional validation support, ZenQMS customers can use Sware's Res_Q platform and validation expertise to make that process faster, more consistent, and easier to maintain.With Sware, ZenQMS customers can:● Validate ZenQMS from implementation through ongoing releases. Leverage both the Res_Q validation platform and Sware's validation experts to build and maintain a compliant validation program throughout the software lifecycle.● Perform risk-based release impact assessments. Guided, risk-based assessments help teams quickly distinguish higher-risk changes from routine updates that require minimal effort.● Generate documented validation decisions in minutes. Upload ZenQMS release documentation into Res_Q and complete guided assessments for each software change, capture electronic approvals, and produce audit-ready documentation.● Strengthen Change Control documentation. Completed impact assessments can be attached as supporting documentation within the customer's ZenQMS Change Control process.The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to helping Life Sciences organizations modernize validation without adding unnecessary complexity."Our goal has always been to make it easier to control quality with confidence – and without complexity," said Panos Boudouvas, CEO of ZenQMS. "Validation is critical to GxP software implementation, and our team makes great effort to empower teams to tackle this themselves. But the teams that need help should be able to find a practical alternative. Sware shares our risk-based approach to compliance, and together we're helping customers spend less time on validation administration and more time on improving quality."Ellen Reilly, CEO of Sware, added "ZenQMS has built a reputation for delivering an intuitive, powerful eQMS that helps Life Sciences organizations simplify quality management. We're excited to partner with a team that values practical, scalable compliance that’s rooted in risk-based decision making as much as we do and to help customers use Res_Q to approach software validation with greater consistency, confidence, and far less manual effort."About ZenQMSZenQMS provides a powerful, AI-enabled, and easy-to-use electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) designed for GxP-regulated organizations. Our fully validated, cloud-based platform streamlines document control, training, audits, supplier management, CAPAs, and more—ensuring compliance without the complexity. With unmatched customer support and a commitment to continuous innovation, ZenQMS helps Quality teams stay stress-free, audit-ready, and laser-focused on what matters most: delivering safe, high-quality products. ZenQMS: The Less Stress eQMS for Life Sciences. Learn more at www.zenqms.com About SwareSware is the company behind Res_Q, the intelligent GxP Validation platform that empowers life sciences leaders to see further and navigate rapid technological change with confidence. By integrating agentic AI frameworks with deep human expertise, Res_Q unifies workflows, uncovers operational insights, and ensures every decision is explainable, traceable, and reversible. Backed by Sware's leadership team, with over two decades of solving complex compliance challenges, the platform enables Quality, IT, and Digital Transformation leaders to spend less time on admin work and accelerate mission-critical results. Learn more at sware.com

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