ZenQMS Expands Embedded LMS Compliance Training Library Through Partnership with Evolve e-Learning Solutions

ZenQMS + Evolve e-Learning Solutions Partnership

We’re excited to partner with ZenQMS because they understand the same challenges our customers face every day — the need to stay compliant without creating unnecessary administrative burden.” — Preston Stiner, President, Evolve e-Learning Solutions

ARDMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZenQMS, a leading cloud-based electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) for Life Sciences organizations, today announced a new partnership with Evolve e-Learning Solutions, a veteran-owned and operated compliance training company, that expands the growing library of embedded compliance training content available directly within the ZenQMS platform.The partnership gives ZenQMS customers immediate access to a broad catalog of workplace, safety, and regulatory training courses available directly within the ZenQMS LMS platform, prebuilt by Evolve e-Learning Solutions’s experts with over 20 years of compliance experience. The comprehensive curriculum includes:● OSHA medical and workplace safety training● HIPAA privacy and security training● HR and EEO compliance training● Driver and transportation safety training● Workplace harassment and discrimination prevention● Bloodborne pathogens and infection control trainingThe SCORM-compatible content is embedded directly inside the ZenQMS platform and is available to ZenQMS users with preferred pricing. This allows organizations to assign, complete, track, and document training without requiring employees to move between disconnected systems or external learning portals. The integrated experience simplifies training administration for Quality and Compliance teams while making required training faster and easier for employees to complete.The expanded training library addresses a growing need among Life Sciences and healthcare organizations for audit-ready compliance training that can be deployed quickly without the cost and complexity of developing custom content internally.The collaboration also reflects strong operational alignment between the two companies. Both ZenQMS and Evolve e-Learning Solutions prioritize responsive, human-driven support, practical technology that avoids complexity, and pricing designed to make compliance more accessible and affordable for growing organizations.“Our customers don’t want another disconnected system to manage or another compliance project to maintain,” said Panos Boudouvas, CEO of ZenQMS. “This partnership gives them immediate access to more high-quality training content inside the platform they already use every day to manage SOPs, deviations and change controls. Evolve shares our belief that compliance and quality solutions should be affordable, easy to use, and backed by real people who understand the industry.”Preston Stiner, President at Evolve e-Learning Solutions, added, “We’re excited to partner with ZenQMS because they understand the same challenges our customers face every day — the need to stay compliant without creating unnecessary administrative burden. Integrating our training library directly into the ZenQMS platform allows organizations to manage compliance training in a much more seamless and efficient way while still delivering the high-quality educational content employees need to succeed.”Evolve e-Learning Solutions has more than 20 years of experience developing online compliance and regulatory training programs for healthcare and regulated industries. Its course catalog includes OSHA safety training and certification courses, HIPAA privacy and security training, workplace harassment and discrimination prevention training, bloodborne pathogens and infection control training, and business skills and professional development content. The company’s courses are SCORM-compatible and designed to support both learner engagement and audit readiness. The Evolve training content library is available to ZenQMS customers as an add-on subscription within the ZenQMS training platform.About ZenQMSZenQMS provides a powerful, AI-enabled, and easy-to-use electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) designed for GxP-regulated organizations. Our fully validated, cloud-based platform streamlines document control, training, audits, supplier management, CAPAs, and more—ensuring compliance without the complexity. With unmatched customer support and a commitment to continuous innovation, ZenQMS helps Quality teams stay stress-free, audit-ready, and laser-focused on what matters most: delivering safe, high-quality products. ZenQMS: The Less Stress eQMS for Life Sciences. Learn more at www.zenqms.com About Evolve e-Learning SolutionsEvolve e-Learning Solutions develops online compliance and workplace training programs that help organizations meet regulatory requirements, reduce risk, and improve workforce readiness. With more than 20 years of experience, Evolve provides training content focused on OSHA workplace safety, HIPAA privacy and security, HR and harassment prevention, bloodborne pathogens, infection control, DOT compliance, and professional development. Its SCORM-compatible courses are designed for flexibility, ease of use, and seamless integration with modern learning management systems. Learn more at www.evolveelearning.com

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