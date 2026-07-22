Law Enforcement Officials Complete Auto Fraud Training

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that nearly 270 law enforcement officials from 55 agencies participated in a specialized training on combatting auto insurance fraud and related topics at the New York State Police Academy in Albany. The training, led by the New York State Police and the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS), is designed to strengthen the skills of investigators and local law enforcement professionals so they can better detect, investigate and prosecute financial crimes, including auto insurance fraud. This partnership builds on the Governor’s commitment to tackling insurance fraud and lowering the cost of auto insurance for New Yorkers.

“New York has experienced a sharp increase in suspected incidents of auto insurance fraud and the wave of hardship it has placed on law-abiding vehicle owners,” Governor Hochul said. “Together with our partners, we are enforcing the law, protecting New Yorkers from rising costs, and making it clear that fraud will not be tolerated — anywhere in this state. I remain committed to supporting our colleagues in law enforcement and providing the necessary resources to intercept this devastating crime.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Auto insurance fraud is no minor crime — the perpetrators are organized and deliberate, and it often intersects with other criminal activity. This training will improve collaboration across agencies, help to identify repeat offenders and organized groups, and make targeted arrests that have real impact. I thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering support and the New York State Department of Financial Services for their partnership and instrumental work on this training.”

New York State Department of Financial Services Acting Superintendent Kaitlin Asrow said, “DFS is proud to partner with the New York State Police and law enforcement agencies statewide to advance Governor Hochul’s mission to crack down on insurance fraud that increases insurance costs for drivers. Today’s training strengthens our efforts to hold criminals accountable and reduce insurance premiums for New Yorkers.”

The symposium builds upon the partnership between State Police and DFS, addressing financial crimes and various aspects of auto insurance fraud, including staged automobile collisions, along with investigations involving deceptive contractors and schemes targeting seniors. The training featured an overview of relevant insurance fraud statutes, case studies and practical instruction from the DFS Insurance Frauds Bureau and the New York State Police BCI Financial Crimes and Special Investigation Units on core investigative techniques. Participants included law enforcement from New York State Police, police departments, sheriff’s offices, university police departments and district attorneys’ offices.

Governor Hochul’s Plan to Combat Insurance Fraud, Reduce Insurance Premiums

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is committed to combatting insurance fraud and reducing vehicle insurance premiums. The 2027 enacted budget included sweeping reforms to address fraudulent claims and staged accidents that have contributed to elevated auto insurance costs for New York families.

This includes:

Enabling prosecutors to seek criminal penalties against any individual responsible for organizing a staged accident, not just the driver

Capping damages for those engaging in unlawful behavior at the time of an accident

Tightening the statutory definitions to clarify what constitutes a ‘serious injury,’ reserving damages for those able to objectively demonstrate that they’ve suffered a serious injury

Limiting damages for individuals who are mostly at fault for an accident

Applying stringent oversight on insurance company rates

Prohibiting insurance companies from setting rates based on extraneous personal factors such as homeownership statutes, education or zip code.

Under Governor Hochul, DFS has transformed its approach to combating financial fraud by rebuilding and modernizing its Insurance Frauds Bureau, including through hiring new leadership and subject matter experts, investing in modern technology solutions, securing essential resources and strengthening partnerships with law enforcement statewide.

The New York State Police remain committed to safeguarding New Yorkers through proactive enforcement, strategic partnerships, and continuous professional development. By increasing awareness, training and fostering cross-agency collaboration, State Police will crack down on bad actors who are driving up these costs at the expense of New Yorkers. The specialized training from the symposium will be permanently incorporated into the New York State Police BCI school curriculum for future investigators.

This training builds on Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to bring down insurance costs and deliver reforms from the recently enacted New York State Budget that address key factors driving up auto insurance premiums, including insurance fraud and excessive litigation costs. Earlier this month, DFS issued guidance to implement these reforms.

State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey said, “Insurance fraud isn't a victimless crime; it directly drives up premiums and puts an unfair financial burden on hard-working New York families. By equipping nearly 270 law enforcement officers across 55 agencies with specialized tools to detect and prosecute these schemes, we are sending a clear message: deceptive practices will not be tolerated in our state. Dismantling fraudulent networks, holding bad actors accountable, and delivering real economic relief to drivers is imperative. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Superintendent of NYS Police Steven G. James, Acting Superintendent of the NYDFS Kaitlin Asrow and all our law enforcement partners for their unwavering commitment to protecting consumers and safeguarding our communities.”

Assemblymember David Weprin said, “I commend Governor Hochul, the Department of Financial Services, and the New York State Police for bringing together law enforcement agencies from across the state to strengthen their ability to detect, investigate, and prosecute these crimes. By strengthening collaboration between the Department of Financial Services, the New York State Police, prosecutors and local law enforcement, we are giving investigators the tools they need to hold bad actors accountable, protect consumers and help make auto insurance more affordable for New Yorkers. For years, I have raised concerns about the growing impact of staged accidents, fraudulent claims and the abuse of our insurance system on hardworking families and honest businesses. The reforms enacted in this year's State Budget, coupled with this specialized training for law enforcement, represent an important step toward addressing those concerns.”