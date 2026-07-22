JEFFERSON COUNTY DECLARES HIGH FIRE DANGER

Fireworks, Outdoor Burning, and Related Activities Restricted Effective Immediately

PORT TOWNSEND, WA – The Jefferson County Fire Marshal and the Jefferson County Fire Chiefs are tasked with safeguarding our community against hazards to life and safety from dangerous conditions associated with fire, protecting residents, firefighters, emergency responders, community assets, and property.

Due to current atmospheric and field conditions, a DECLARATION OF HIGH FIRE HAZARD is now in effect. In coordination, County Fire Chiefs and the County Fire Marshal agree that conditions warrant this declaration. Several factors are at play in this decision, including but not limited to input received from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Olympic Region Clean Air Agency (ORCAA), National Weather Service (NWS), and other state, federal, and local agencies.

Chapter 8.72 JCC (Ordinance No. 04-0617-24) and Chapter 8.75 JCC define HIGH FIRE HAZARD as "a period of hot, dry weather accompanied by low fuel moistures, where fires start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely and are difficult to control unless they are successfully attacked when the fires are small. It is during this period that wildland fires can be expected, and fire growth will be accelerated."

Current conditions support this declaration, including the following: The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Port Townsend area and surrounding Olympic Peninsula lowlands, in effect through Wednesday night, with high temperatures forecast in the mid-to-upper 80s. A lightning-caused wildfire remains active in Olympic National Park, illustrating how quickly dry fuels can ignite and spread on the Peninsula. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources reports that hot, dry weather has elevated wildfire danger statewide, with fine fuels such as unirrigated grasses and brush fully cured and ready to ignite, and no significant precipitation forecast in the coming weeks. Washington remains under a statewide drought emergency declared earlier this year.

During a declaration of HIGH FIRE HAZARD:

• Use of charcoal briquettes is prohibited, except for commercially made listed and labeled barbeque devices located and used at a residence. JCC 8.72.040(5)(c)(i).

• Target shooting outside of gun ranges, and use of exploding targets or incendiary ammunition is prohibited. Hunting is allowed in open areas. JCC 8.72.040(5)(c)(i).

• The discharge, manufacture, sale, storage, or transportation of fireworks is prohibited. JCC 8.75.040(2).

• Outdoor burning is restricted; no recreational burning (campfires).

This declaration is in effect until atmospheric and field conditions fall to an acceptable level for a length of time to determine that the threat has lessened and that risk to residents, property, and emergency responders has subsided to acceptable levels.

For More Information

Residents are encouraged to report signs of smoke or unauthorized fire activity by calling 911 immediately. For updates on fire restrictions and safety guidelines, please visit the Jefferson County Office of the Fire Marshal website at: https://www.co.jefferson.wa.us/1687/Office-of-the-Fire-Marshal.



