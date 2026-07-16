Election Activities for the August 4, 2026, Primary Election
Sandi Eldridge
Election Coordinator
seldridge@co.jefferson.wa.us
360.385.9119
Ballots were mailed July 15, 2026, to all qualified voters (approximately 28,860) living within Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County Elections department will be live streaming election processing. Live streaming will only be available when ballots are being processed. https://co.jefferson.wa.us/1484/Election-Cameras
The Jefferson County Canvassing Board, or their appointed designees, pursuant to RCW 29A.60.160, will hold open public meetings under the applicable provisions of RCW 42.30 on the dates and times listed below for the pre-certification and certification of this election. Each meeting shall be continued until the activity for which the meeting is held has been completed.
All ballot processing activities will be held in the Jefferson County Auditor’s Office (Rm 170) and the 1st floor conference room (Rm 160).
Parties and press will be notified of any changes to this schedule.
|Date & Time
|Function
|June 17
|Military & Overseas Ballots Mailed.
|June 29
|Accessible Voting Unit Logic & Accuracy test. Time: 2:30 p.m.
|June 29
|Official Logic & Accuracy test. Time: 2:30 p.m.
|July 15
|Domestic Ballots Mailed 20 days prior to the Election.
|July 20 - Aug 18
|Ballot Processing
|Aug 1
|Saturday - Possible ballot processing day. Please contact us a few days prior to verify.
|Aug 4
|Election Day – Election Results at 8:00 p.m.
|Aug 6
|6-Batch Audit. Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: 1st floor conference room (Rm 160) and Auditor’s (Rm 170).
|Aug 6
|Additional Ballots Counted by 4:00 p.m. Date may change depending on volume.
|Aug 13
|Additional Ballots Counted by 4:00 p.m. Date may change depending on volume.
|Aug 17
|County Canvassing Board pre-certification meeting. Time: 12:00 pm.
Location: 1st floor conference room (Rm 160).
|Aug 18
|County Canvassing Board certifies election results. Time: 1:00 pm.
Location: 1st floor conference room (Rm 160).
|Aug 18
|Certified Results posted by 4:00 pm.
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