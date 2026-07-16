Election Activities for the August 4, 2026, Primary Election

Sandi Eldridge

Election Coordinator

seldridge@co.jefferson.wa.us

360.385.9119

Ballots were mailed July 15, 2026, to all qualified voters (approximately 28,860) living within Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Elections department will be live streaming election processing. Live streaming will only be available when ballots are being processed. https://co.jefferson.wa.us/1484/Election-Cameras

The Jefferson County Canvassing Board, or their appointed designees, pursuant to RCW 29A.60.160, will hold open public meetings under the applicable provisions of RCW 42.30 on the dates and times listed below for the pre-certification and certification of this election. Each meeting shall be continued until the activity for which the meeting is held has been completed.

All ballot processing activities will be held in the Jefferson County Auditor’s Office (Rm 170) and the 1st floor conference room (Rm 160).

Parties and press will be notified of any changes to this schedule.