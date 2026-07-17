Consortium Staff Receive Two National Awards

Several members of the Consortium staff were honored at an award ceremony May 13, 2026, in Wilmington, N.C., during the Association of Natural Resources Extension Professionals (ANREP) biennial conference. Staff received two prestigious awards: an Achievement Award for Innovative Program and an Outstanding Educational Materials Award for Websites/Apps/Educational Technology. A panel of thirty-nine ANREP members judged 132 nominations and presented thirty-one awards for outstanding achievement and educational materials.

Following are the awards received, and Consortium staff and partners involved with each:

Innovative Program

Calling the Coast Home: A Continuing Education Series for Coastal Real Estate Professionals

April Turner, Coastal Communities specialist; Brooke Saari, Coastal Environmental Quality and Extension Services specialist; Amy Scaroni, Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service; Abi Locatis Prochaska, formerly with the ACE Basin National Estuarine Research Reserve; and Maeve Snyder, formerly with the North Inlet-Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Websites/Apps/Educational Technology, Silver Award

South Atlantic Red Snapper Research Program Website

Crystal Narayana, Communications manager; Jocelyn Juliano, formerly the Consortium’s Marine Fisheries Extension specialist; Matthew Gorstein, director for Development and Extension; Emily Osborne, executive director; and Brooke Saari, Coastal Environmental Quality and Extension Services specialist.

Visit the ANREP website for more information about the association and the 2026 award winners.