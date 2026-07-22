MTM Technology Introduces ROE - A Relationship Optimization Expert

Technology for Empowering Families

The Relational Intelligence Engine built on the MTM360 Family Stewardship Technology Ecosystem.

Families rarely fail because they lack financial information, they struggle because communication breaks down, trust erodes, leadership is unclear, or relationships become strained. ” — Roey Diefendorf

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MTM Technology announced the launch of MTM360 Version 9, introducing what the company believes is the world's first Relational Intelligence℠ engine and thus establishing an entirely new category of technology focused on optimizing human relationships rather than simply managing information.MTM360's Version 9 introduces ROE℠ (Relationship Optimization Expert℠), redefining how technology helps families build trust, strengthen communication, and preserve multigenerational wealth. For decades, technology has revolutionized productivity, finance, and decision-making. Yet one challenge has remained largely untouched: Helping people build stronger relationships.With ROE℠ , (pronounced "Roey"), MTM Technology is pioneering a new discipline: Relational Intelligence℠.- Technology transformed how we work.- Relational Intelligence transforms how we relate.Unlike traditional AI systems that retrieve information, automate workflows, or generate content, ROE℠ is designed to help people understand, predict, guide, and strengthen the relationships that determine whether families flourish or fracture.The First Relational Intelligence EngineROE℠ is the inaugural application built on the MTM360's Family Stewardship Technology Ecosystem, combining:- Trusted curated relationship data- Decades of stewardship expertise- Behavioral science assessments- Intelligent personalized guidance- Family-centered decision supportThe platform helps individuals and families:- Strengthen communication- Build deeper trust- Reduce unnecessary conflict- Navigate difficult conversations- Develop leadership across generations- Preserve family unity- Make wiser stewardship decisionsA Different Kind of IntelligenceArtificial Intelligence has become extraordinarily effective at helping people find answers.Relational Intelligence is designed to help people build stronger relationships."Families rarely fail because they lack financial information," said Roey Diefendorf, Founder and AI Product Strategist of MTM Technology. "They struggle because communication breaks down, trust erodes, leadership is unclear, or relationships become strained. We created ROE because we believe technology should help people become better family members—not simply more informed individuals."Built on Decades of InnovationThe launch of Version 9 builds upon MTM Technology's long-standing mission to help families preserve wealth in all its dimensions. For years, MTM360 has provided tools that help families strengthen stewardship, governance, communication, values, gratitude, and legacy. Version 9 represents the evolution of that vision into an intelligent platform capable of delivering personalized relational guidance.The Beginning of a MovementMTM Technology believes Relational Intelligence will become one of the defining technology categories of the coming decade, extending beyond affluent families into businesses, healthcare, education, nonprofits, faith communities, and any organization where stronger human relationships improve outcomes."This is bigger than a software release," said Diefendorf. "It is the beginning of a new category. Just as Artificial Intelligence changed how people think, Relational Intelligence will change how people connect."About MTM TechnologyMTM Technology is the creator of MTM360, the Family Stewardship Technology Ecosystem ("FamTec:") that helps families preserve and grow wealth in all its dimensions. Through behavioral science, trusted relationship data, stewardship expertise, and intelligent technology, MTM360 empowers families to strengthen communication, trust, leadership, purpose, stewardship, and multigenerational unity.

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