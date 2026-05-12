MTM360 Wins Best In Class - Again

2026 Award Winner Roey Diefendorf

MTM Technology, Inc. Receives 2026 Family Wealth Report Award for Client-Driven Innovation (B2C)

It's one thing to think you have an award-winning tech platform, but another thing to be recognized by your peers as best in class.” — Roey Diefendorf

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognition Presented at Prestigious Awards Ceremony Held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on April 30, 2026MTM Technology, Inc. f/k/a Aspida360, Inc. proudly announced today that it has been named the winner of the 2026 Family Wealth Report Award for Client-Driven Innovation (B2C). The award was presented during the Family Wealth Report Awards Ceremony held on April 30, 2026, at the renowned Mandarin Oriental Hotel.The Family Wealth Report Awards recognize excellence and innovation among firms serving the family office, private wealth, and trusted advisory communities. The Client-Driven Innovation (B2C) category honors organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to developing client-centered technology solutions that enhance user experience, engagement, and measurable outcomes.“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Family Wealth Report,” said Roey Diefendorf, of MTM Technology, Inc. “This award reflects our team’s dedication to creating innovative solutions that place clients at the center of everything we do. We remain committed to advancing technology that empowers individuals, families, and advisors with smarter, more personalized digital experiences.”MTM Technology, Inc. has continued to distinguish itself through its forward-thinking approach to technology development, delivering scalable and intuitive platforms designed to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers and financial service professionals alike.The awards ceremony brought together leading firms and executives from across the global wealth management and fintech industries to celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership.For more information about MTM Technology, Inc., please visit Aspida360.com ( http://www.Aspida360.com ).Media ContactMTM Technology, Inc.Monroe "Roey" Diefendorf, Jt.646-779-8475[Roey@MTM-360.com](mailto:Roey@MTM-360.com)

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