Chicago-based Army Reserve command welcomes new commander

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, Commanding General, First Army, presided over a change-of-command ceremony for the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command to bid farewell to outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, and welcomed Brig. Gen. John Dunn.

“Under your leadership, the 85th (USARSC) has, first and foremost, focused on its number one resource, people,” said Landes. “You have directed a strategic modernization of Soldier readiness management by leveraging Vantage-based analytics to deliver timely, targeted notifications that drive compliance across the formation.”

Family members, friends, and distinguished visitors attended the change of command. During his remarks to the audience, Shanley thanked those who helped him along the way, including his wife and children.

"No one serves alone, and no commander succeeds alone," said Shanley, speaking to his wife, Krista. "You have been my constant source of strength, perspective, and encouragement for the past 25 years. Especially over the last two years, you carried more than your share during this command, and I am deeply grateful for your love and unwavering support.”

During Shanley's command, the 85th USARSC embedded approximately 45 training support battalions across the First Army footprint, enabling 10 brigades to accomplish their missions.

“Our vision at First Army is to be the finest warfighting advisors, enabling a lethal Total Force ready for combat," said Landes. "Make no mistake, the nearly 3,500 Soldiers and observer (coach) trainers of the 85th (USARSC) are an essential part of the equation.”

Shanley also added his personal sentiments on commanding the 85th USARSC.

“Today is one of those days every commander knows is coming, but it still arrives faster than expected," said Shanley. "Twenty-five months ago, I had the privilege of taking command of this division, and I told myself that same day that this day will arrive quicker than I wanted. I understood then that this was a formation with an important mission and a demanding role in support of First Army, but I understand it much more deeply now.”

The 85th USARSC footprint spreads across 25 states and has nearly 4,000 Soldiers, serving across 45 Battalions that support nine First Army brigades. Soldiers and civilians under the 85th USARSC help First Army prepare units for the demands of mobilization and large-scale combat operations.

"There is a quote that has been attributed to several different people in history. Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work one day in your life. Whether it was Confucius, Mark Twain, or someone else that said it, it doesn't matter," said Shanley. " I've thought about that quote a lot in the past week because, I’ve truly loved commanding this outstanding formation. While there were many long hours, numerous missions, engagements, meetings, and other events, it never felt like work.”