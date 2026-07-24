Fort McCoy Garrison, tenant organization leaders share installation updates during July 2026 meeting

Representatives from U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy and tenant organizations gathered July 21 for the installation’s Garrison-Tenant Organization Staff Meeting, where leaders shared updates on training, construction, safety, family programs, and other initiatives supporting the post's mission.

Lt. Col. Chad Holder, deputy garrison commander for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, welcomed attendees from organizations across the installation and emphasized the importance of communication and collaboration as Fort McCoy prepares for another busy training season.

“As August approaches, we’ll see a significant increase in troop activity across the installation,” Holder said, noting the continued importance of coordination among all organizations that support Fort McCoy's training mission.

Holder also reiterated that the staff meeting serves as an opportunity for open dialogue between garrison staff and tenant organizations, allowing participants to exchange information, discuss concerns, and improve coordination across the installation.

Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Director Virginia Egli provided an overview of major training activities scheduled during the next quarter. She discussed a planned Warrior Exercise as well as institutional training and weekend training events that will continue through the fall, highlighting Fort McCoy's continued role as one of the Army's premier Total Force training installations.

Directorate of Emergency Services Director Micah Komp briefed attendees on changes to installation access once construction at Fort McCoy's Main Gate is complete. He outlined adjustments to gate operations that will take effect after the gate reopens.

Installation Safety Manager Ed De Leon with the Installation Safety Office reminded attendees that the installation has reached the halfway point of the Army’s annual “101 Critical Days of Summer” safety campaign. He encouraged everyone to remain vigilant by practicing sound risk management on and off duty.

De Leon also reminded personnel working in Fort McCoy’s extensive training and recreation areas to remain alert for ticks. He noted the Installation Safety Office provides tick-testing kits that can help identify information about ticks removed from personnel and said the office is also available to assist tenant organizations with required safety inspections.

Garrison Information Management Officer Bob Pennebecker encouraged tenant organizations to connect with the installation’s tenant collaboration channel on Army Teams to improve information sharing and communication across the installation.

Jobi Spolum with the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office discussed preparations for the next Installation Planning Board meeting scheduled for September and reviewed information needed from organizations before the meeting.

Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun provided updates on several major construction projects underway across Fort McCoy. She said the $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project continues to progress ahead of schedule and remains on track for completion by summer 2027.

Haun also reported that the East Barracks Project is nearly complete and is expected to be turned over before the end of the current fiscal year.

Director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Scott Abell highlighted several upcoming installation events, including the observance of Army Community Service's 61st birthday, the Haunted Trails event at Pine View Campground, the 2026 Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb on Sept. 11, and the Smokehouse Showdown barbecue competition Sept. 12 at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area.

Abell also reminded attendees about programs available through Fort McCoy Child and Youth Services and encouraged military families to take advantage of those resources.

Fort McCoy Public Affairs representatives informed attendees about the closure of the garrison's social media accounts and encouraged personnel to stay informed through the My Army Post App, the Fort McCoy website, and other official communication channels.

Holder also discussed the installation’s military spouse employment initiative, which has expanded through partnerships with the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce and the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce. The agreements provide military spouses of Active Army, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard Soldiers with improved access to employment opportunities through participating local employers.

Holder encouraged attendees to share information about the initiative with military families who may benefit from the program.

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Walter McCall, with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office, shared updates on several community outreach programs, including the recently launched Centershot Archery ministry, which has already attracted dozens of youth and parents.

McCall also announced a Vacation Bible School scheduled Aug. 3-6 for children ages 7-11, a school supply giveaway for military families Aug. 13 at the South Post Community Center, and a prayer breakfast Sept. 11 following the Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb in conjunction with Fort McCoy’s 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day in Building 905.

Tim Simonson with the Fort McCoy Network Enterprise Center discussed implementation of a new land mobile radio program that will improve communications capabilities across the installation. He also thanked the Directorate of Public Works for its continued support of infrastructure improvements benefiting the center.

Jamie Cram with the Equal Employment Opportunity Office reminded members of the civilian workforce to complete required No FEAR Act training before the end of the fiscal year.

A representative from the 86th Training Division also discussed the division’s Warrior Exercise taking place at Fort McCoy from late July through August. Echoing the installation's safety message, the representative encouraged everyone to remain aware of increased troop movements, practice sound risk management, and help ensure a safe and successful exercise.

Other updates from personnel with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Regional Training Site-Maintenance, Regional Training Site-Medical, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, and 88th Readiness Division were also made. All mostly discussed they also have training taking place in the coming months and mentioned events and personnel changes for their units and communities.

The Garrison-Tenant Organization Staff Meeting is a recurring forum that brings together leaders from U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy and tenant organizations to exchange information, discuss installation priorities, and strengthen coordination across the post. Similar meetings have been held for many years and provide organizations with updates on training, emergency services, infrastructure, workforce initiatives, and quality-of-life programs that support Fort McCoy's mission of training the Total Force.

Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on DVIDS by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO.

Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”