2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Bids Farwell to the 89th Commanding General

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – After leading the Army’s only permanently forward-deployed division, Maj. Gen. Charles T. Lombardo relinquished command of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division during a ceremony at the Division headquarters on July 24, 2026.

The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division is the only combined division in the U.S. Army. Soldiers work and serve alongside Korean Army Soldiers and Korean Augmentee to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) every day. Lombardo’s command philosophy revolved around the combined nature of the Division and how important the interoperability between the U.S. and ROK Soldiers is.

“Seventy six years ago this month, the Second Division arrived on the Penn to conduct shaping operations, to initiate breakouts of the Pusan perimeter, and alongside our ROK counterparts, re-established the defense of this great nation,” Lombardo said at the ceremony.

Throughout his command, Lombardo emphasized disciplined readiness, realistic training, and combined interoperability. Under his leadership, the Division executed numerous combined and joint exercises that strengthened the combined force’s ability to rapidly respond to any situation. He built on the trust formed between the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division and the Republic of Korea.

“We all know now more than ever that freedom in Korea is not free. It’s not inherited. It’s earned and still guarded every day. Thank you, Warriors, for holding the line,” Lombardo said.

In addition to tactical proficiency and operational readiness, Lombardo’s command prioritized the welfare and health of the Warrior Soldiers, civilians, and families.

“I will just end by saying thanks to the Republic of Korea. Thanks for putting your arms around our Soldiers and families and loving them. And thanks to all the good neighbors, and our civilian and political leaders here in Korea that have made our Soldiers and families feel so welcomed on the Penn,” Lombardo said.

For Lombardo, command of the Warrior Division marked more than three decades of service, a responsibility few officers are entrusted with and one that carries significance far beyond rank. Division command represents the Army’s confidence in an officer’s ability to lead thousands of Soldiers while balancing tactical readiness, strategic relationships and the welfare of the force. Division command represents the most consequential leadership assignments in a military career.

Lombardo is a native of St. Louis, Mo and commissioned through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps from Missouri State University in 1993. He took command of the Warrior Division on Jul 15, 2024.