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Beyond Data: How Environmental Health Information Becomes Action in North Carolina

Each year, Tracking Awareness Week highlights how environmental health information can help communities make informed decisions. This year's theme, Beyond Data, recognizes that data is only the beginning. The real impact happens when information is used to support public health action, planning, and education. 

The NC Environmental Public Health Tracking (NCEPHT) Program works to make environmental health information easier to access and understand. Through tools and resources like the NC Environmental Health Data Dashboard, NC Fish Consumption Advisories StoryMap, and NC Private Well Water StoryMap, North Carolinians can explore information about environmental conditions and health in their communities. 

5 Ways NCEPHT Tools and Resources Support North Carolinians 

  1. Explore environmental health conditions
    The NC Environmental Health Data Dashboard brings environmental, health and demographic information together in one place to help users explore trends and better understand their community. 

  1. Explore fish consumption advisories
    The NC Fish Consumption Advisories StoryMap helps residents learn about advisories for fish in specific water bodies and access educational information. 

  1. Support planning and outreach 
    Public health professionals, local organizations and community partners can use environmental health information to better understand local conditions and support outreach efforts. Contact the NCEPHT team for more information or support at ncepht_support@dhhs.nc.gov.  

  1. Request technical assistance
    NCEPHT provides technical assistance and custom data visualizations to support local health departments and community organizations. 

Turning Information into Action 

Environmental health information can help answer questions, support planning efforts and guide informed decision-making. During Tracking Awareness Week, we encourage North Carolinians to explore the tools and resources available through NCEPHT and learn more about environmental health in their communities. 

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Beyond Data: How Environmental Health Information Becomes Action in North Carolina

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