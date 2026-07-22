WICK BUILDINGS AND SUMMIT CONTRACTING ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND POST-FRAME BUILDING SOLUTIONS

Jerad Hutchens of Summit Contracting (L) and Allan Breidenbach of Wick Buildings, Inc. (R).

Wick Buildings has partnered with Summit Contracting to deliver engineered post-frame building systems backed by local construction expertise.

We look forward to working together to grow our businesses and provide customers with industry-leading post-frame building solutions.” — Allan Breidenbach

MAZOMANIE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wick Buildings, Inc., a leading manufacturer of engineered post-frame building systems headquartered in Mazomanie, Wisconsin, has announced a partnership with Summit Contracting of Platte, South Dakota. Summit will use Wick Buildings to manufacture its building packages, combining Summit's local construction expertise with Wick's engineering, manufacturing and building system capabilities.

The partnership allows Summit to expand its building solutions reach beyond their current locations in Platte, Brookings, Pierre and Aberdeen in South Dakota, and their Seward and Norfolk locations in Nebraska.

"We are excited to partner with Wick Buildings as we continue to grow and serve customers throughout the region," said Jerad Hutchens, president of Summit Contracting. "By aligning with one of the most respected national brands in the post-frame building industry, we are taking our company to the next level. This partnership creates opportunities to learn from each other's experience, adopt proven best practices and deliver greater value to our customers."

Company leaders cited a strong cultural fit, similar customer-focused philosophies and a shared desire for continuous improvement as key factors behind the partnership. By combining Wick's manufacturing, engineering and technical resources with Summit's established market presence and construction expertise, the companies aim to expand their reach and better serve customers across the northern Plains.

"Successful partnerships are built on shared values and a commitment to excellence," said Allan Breidenbach, president of Wick Buildings. "Summit Contracting has established a strong reputation for quality workmanship and customer relationships. We look forward to working together to grow

our businesses and provide customers with industry-leading post-frame building solutions."

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If you'd like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Allan Breidenbach, please call Bret Buelo of Wick Buildings.

About Wick Buildings

Wick Buildings is a leading manufacturer and builder of engineered post-frame structures, providing turnkey solutions that include design, pricing, engineering, manufacturing, and construction. Since 1954, Wick Buildings has constructed more than 80,000 structures for agricultural producers, commercial entrepreneurs, suburban landowners, and equestrian enthusiasts. Together with its extensive network of independent local builders, Wick constructs high-quality, customized buildings across 15 states, including: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, eastern Wyoming, and eastern Colorado.

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