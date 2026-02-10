'Flexing Prosthetic Finger' Brings Natural Feel and Movement to Finger Amputation Patients

Medical Art Prosthetics

Medical Art Prosthetics today announced the launch of its new “flexing prosthetic finger,” a major advance in prosthetic finger design.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Art Prosthetics (MAP) today announced the launch of its new “flexing prosthetic finger,” a major advance in prosthetic finger design that restores not only the appearance but also a life-like motion for people with amputated digits.

The development was officially introduced October 27, 2025, when the first patient took delivery of the new device and the product was added to Medical Art Prosthetic’s line of prosthetic finger options.

Traditional silicone finger prostheses often rely on suction-fit or adhesive for suspension, but for amputees with a very short residual finger the prosthesis tends to hang awkwardly and remain static. This can make everyday gestures such as waving or shaking hands feel unnatural, and many users opt not to wear their prosthesis in socially or professionally important moments.

The new flexing prosthetic finger developed by Medical Art Prosthetics addresses this challenge with a unique body-driven articulation design: the prosthetic middle finger flexes and extends in tandem with the adjacent index and ring fingers, enabling a more natural motion and better integration with a user’s hand function.

According to Medical Art Prosthetic’s owner Greg Gion: “When a finger is missing there is a gap that is obvious and awkward in handshakes or waves. And for some patients, a static prosthetic finger simply isn’t enough. With this new body-driven design, the prosthetic flexes almost exactly like a natural finger. People don’t just see a replacement; they see all the fingers. And all the fingers move together.”

With secure suction-fit suspension, specialty silicones, and a lifelike anatomical finish, the flexing prosthetic finger combines aesthetic realism with functional movement, significantly improving both appearance and practicality for individuals with missing or shortened fingers.

The first recipient of the new flexing prosthetic finger is “Glen,” a Florida-based manager who had lost nearly his entire middle finger years ago, leaving only a ¾-inch residual. The absence of the middle finger creation of a visible gap made him self-conscious in social and professional interactions.

Since receiving the new flexible prosthesis, Glen shared that the restored digit now fills the gap naturally — his hand now looks complete when open, and gestures like handshakes feel normal again. For Glen, the difference is more than cosmetic; it’s a restoration of confidence.

Medical Art Prosthetics says it will continue to refine the design — including with contributions from biomedical engineering students at University of Wisconsin Biomedical Engineering — and anticipates the technology becoming available to more patients in the coming months.

About Medical Art Prosthetics

Founded in 1985 by Greg Gion, Medical Art Prosthetics is a national network of clinical anaplastologists dedicated to providing highly detailed, custom silicone prostheses — including ears, noses, eyes, fingertips, fingers, hands, toes, and feet. Celebrating over 40 years of service, MAP combines artistic craftsmanship with scientific precision to offer patients prosthetic solutions that restore appearance and dignity.

With several locations across the United States — including in Madison, Wisconsin; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Memphis, Tennessee; Tampa, Florida; Rochester, New York; and Oradell, NJ — MAP aims to deliver personalized, high-quality prosthetic care to individuals seeking maximum restorative results.

Lifelike prosthetic finger that flexes

