Annual Hydrant Flushing Begins July 27

Each year, City Utilities opens fire hydrants throughout Huntington and allows water to run through the pipes. The hydrant flushing program is essential to the maintenance of the city’s water system.

We flush hydrants for the following purposes:

To flush sediments from mainline pipes. To verify the proper operation of fire hydrants and valves. To check for closed valves and weak flows in the water mains. To verify ample flow for firefighting. To improve water quality.

We will begin flowing hydrants on Monday, July 27, and continue until the system is completed (on or around Friday, July 31). Two crews will work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until all hydrant flushing is finished.

There may be a temporary drop in water pressure during this time. Water may appear rusty or cloudy. This water is not harmful and will generally clear up in a few hours.

You may want to take the following precautions during this time frame.

Fill a bottle with water and store it in the refrigerator to use for drinking or cooking. If tap water is used during flushing, it could come out full of sediment that causes discoloration. If you encounter discolored water you may want to run your water for several minutes allowing new water to work its way into your pipes. If the water does not clear up, wait a few more minutes, flush and check again. In some cases, there may be slight discoloration for a few days. This discoloration only affects the appearance of the water; it does not affect the water quality. Avoid washing laundry during flushing times. Wait until the water runs clear out of the tap, then wash a load of dark clothes first. Hot water tanks can hold discolored water for some time after the cold water runs clear. You may want to flush your hot water tanks after the cold water clears. If pressure seems low, check your faucet screens for trapped particles.

If you see a hydrant flushing crew in the area, or flushing on your street, please drive carefully and treat them like any other road construction crew.

We would like to thank the citizens of Huntington for their cooperation and patience during this time.

For additional information about water quality, please call the City Utilities Billing Office at (260) 356-3220.