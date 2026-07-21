Huntington Police Department Swears In Patrol Officer Brent Kreiger

New Huntington Police Department Patrol Officer Brent Kreiger takes the Oath of Office on July 20, 2026. City Clerk-Treasurer Christi McElhaney administers the oath while Brent's father, Mike Kreiger, stands beside him in support.

The Huntington Police Department welcomed its newest officer, Brent Kreiger, during a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, July 20, at the Huntington Police Station.

As a patrol officer, Brent follows a family tradition of law enforcement. His father, Mike Kreiger, has served with the Fort Wayne Police Department for 28 years, while his grandfather, John Kreiger, spent more than 31 years with the Huntington Police Department before retiring as a captain in 2007.

A graduate of Huntington North High School, Brent earned a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana Tech. Police Chief Cory Boxell also highlighted Brent's 10 years as a Huntington County 4-H member and his experience in asset protection, noting both helped prepare him for a career in law enforcement.

"We are excited to bring Brent on as the newest member of the HPD team," Chief Boxell said.