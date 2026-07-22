Job Opportunity: Fastgas Customer Service Representative (Wathena)

If you’re craving a change from the ordinary store clerk job, if you want to work for a company that cares about their employees, if you’re looking for a place with advancement opportunities, then a position at Fastgas is what you’ve been looking for.

Qualities we look for in members of our team

The three words that describe you are: Fast, Clean and Friendly. This is what we want our customers to say about us when they shop at our stores.

Attention to detail is important to you, from ringing up customers to cleaning the hard to reach corners, you’ll follow steps accurately and safely

Doing what it takes to master all of the Fastgas procedures is a challenge you can rise too

Ensuring customers have that perfect shopping experience from the moment they pull up to Fastgas to the moment they leave the lot

Being meticulous about keeping all products fully stocked and fronted on the shelves and checking that prices are posted correctly

You don’t sweat following specifications, because you know it will result in serving our customers above the normal standards

You love the challenge of ensuring you’re accurate with money and paperwork

You like to stay busy so time passes quickly

You embrace being a team player and working well with others

You enjoy working in a clean environment and don’t mind keeping it that way

You’re big into keeping yourself and others safe, while having a good time

You follow your schedule and show up for work on time, because you are a vital part of our team

You are flexible and willing to help out at any one of our locations in your area

Perks for You

Flexible scheduling

Discounted food and drinks

Quarterly performance bonus

Paid time off after 1 year of service

Health insurance for full time employees

401k with company match after 1 year of service

Profit sharing after 1 year of service (must be 21 years old)

Being part of a team that brings out your best

About Us

Fastgas is a family owned and operated convenience store chain founded in 1978. We pride ourselves on providing fast, clean, friendly service to our customers. Inside our stores we offer the same great products you can find in your typical convenience store along with high quality food options. Fresh Fare & Bakery is our own proprietary food service offered in all stores. We also own Godfather’s Pizza Express franchises in select locations. Outside, we offer high quality fuel from either Phillips 66 or BP. St. Joe Petroleum Co. is the parent company of Fastgas. At our stores, you’ll see the SJP logo on the side of the fuel delivery trucks.

Our Mission: To provide a fast, clean and friendly shopping experience that keeps our customers coming back

Our Store Environment: Fastgas is committed to a safe and friendly workplace. We want our stores to be a place where everyone feels welcomed.

Our Appearance: Fastgas is committed to cleanliness! Our business is one where personal appearance and cleanliness are a must every day. You will be expected to maintain a clean, well groomed appearance at all times. The appearance of our stores and employees is important to our customers. Our stores are also smoke free with designated smoking areas outside away from customers and flammable products.

Our Standards: We expect our employees to come to work with a positive attitude and a willingness to help our customers. You must enjoy serving others! Our standards can be summarized by the following:

“Whatever you do work at it with all your heart, as though you were serving the Lord, not man.” (Colossians 3:23)

“Treat everyone as you would like to be treated.” (Golden Rule)

St. Joe Petroleum Co. will not consider an applicant’s race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or other protected status in any hiring, personnel, or management decisions.

Thank you for your interest in joining the Fastgas family!