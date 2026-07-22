Job Opportunity: Fastgas Driver (Wathena)
4 Day/Week CDL-A Fuel Delivery Driver
Thank you for your interest in working for St Joe Petroleum. We are looking for safe, smart, hard-working, and honest people who can come alongside the third generation of St Joe Petroleum owners to move your career and the business forward.
–This position is a minimum of four days per week. You will work a 12-hour shift. There are opportunities to work 5th and 6th shifts.
–With this position you are home daily.
Please apply, we look forward to talking to you.
St. Joe Petroleum Co. will not consider an applicant’s race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or other protected status in any hiring, personnel, or management decisions.
Thank you for your interest in joining the St Joe Petroleum family!
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