Rep. VanNatter: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 22, 2026) – Noah Walker of Tipton High School and Alyana Neil of Elwood Junior Senior High School are among this year's recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"It's encouraging to see these high-achieving students answer the call to become educators," VanNatter said. "By supporting these students as they prepare for the classroom, we are helping build a strong pipeline of talented Hoosier students for years to come."

Those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) represents House District 38,

which includes all of Carroll and Tipton counties, and

portions of Cass, Clinton, Howard and Tippecanoe counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.