Rep. Manning: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 22, 2026) – Miami County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Ethan Manning (R-Logansport).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Investing in aspiring teachers is an investment that will continue paying dividends across Indiana," Manning said. "These students are not only receiving financial assistance with their education but are preparing to give back to their communities and help future generations of Hoosiers reach their full potential."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Aracely Aguilar, Rochester Community High School;

Isabella Farnham, Maconaquah High School;

Kaylee McLay, Maconaquah High School;

Kyndal Douglass, Maconaquah High School; and

Lauryn Merritt, Maconaquah High School.

Those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Ethan Manning (R-Logansport) represents House District 23,

which includes portions of Cass and Miami counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.